  • Cyberpunk 2077 Players Have Spent 600 Million Hours in Game So Far, Developer CD Projekt Reveals

Cyberpunk 2077 Players Have Spent 600 Million Hours in Game So Far, Developer CD Projekt Reveals

Cyberpunk 2077 is due to receive DLC content, the timeline for which was delayed due to the cyberattack on CD Projekt.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 4 June 2021 13:37 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 was launched almost six months ago

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 received several fixes and patches over past 6 months
  • The game is available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Stadia
  • Cyberpunk 2077 got the latest Hotfix early in April

Cyberpunk 2077 players have spent 600 million hours in the game so far, the developer has shared on Twitter. The game was launched in December last year and in about six months, even though there were a lot of complaints about its buggy performance, players have spent quite a lot of time in-game. Cyberpunk 2077 has been developed by CD Projekt of The Witcher fame and is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/ Series S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, as well as Stadia. The game introduces a massive futuristic open world for players to explore alongside Johnny Silverhand, voiced by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.

CD Projekt tweeted through Cyberpunk 2077's official account that players have spent a total of 600 million hours in game which amounts to almost 70,000 years. This is the time spent so far across all platforms. The game released in December 2020 for consoles, PC, and Stadia but at the time, it was criticised for its performance issues especially on last generation consoles. The developers have been working to fix the game and make it more playable ever since. They have released a host of hotfixes and patches in order to do so.

Though the hype around the game before launch led to a huge number of people being interested in the game and playing it at launch, the player base subsequently subsided significantly. Steamcharts (unofficial source) shows peak players when Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 review, Xbox Series X review) launched in December was over 830,000 but in the last 30 days, the peak has fallen down to just over 16,000. And, a consistent drop in players can be seen over the months.

This could just be because Cyberpunk 2077 is a single-player campaign-based game and does not have multiplayer component. Once a player finishes the storyline, side missions, and other world exploration tasks, there isn't much left to do in the game. But, the drop in player base could also be because of the bugs and glitches, especially on consoles.

The developers have been sharing such stats for the game to keep fans engaged. Earlier in May, Cyberpunk 2077 shared on Twitter that 23.5 percent of players have maxed out their Street Cred level. It also shared that in-game character Razor Hughes has been defeated 2 million times. A couple weeks ago, it shared that one of the NPCs (Non-playable character) in game, Viktor, has earned 147 billion Eurodollars (in game currency) showing how much players have earned and spent in the game.

Vineet Washington
