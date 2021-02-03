Technology News
  Cyberpunk 2077 PC Players Warned Against Using Mods and Custom Saves Due to Vulnerability

Cyberpunk 2077 PC Players Warned Against Using Mods and Custom Saves Due to Vulnerability

Cyberpunk 2077 got official modding support along with a fix for a game-breaking bug that was introduced with Patch 1.1.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 February 2021 12:23 IST


Cyberpunk 2077 was released back in December 2020

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 uses external DLL files that could be hacked
  • CD Projekt Red are working on a fix
  • Cyberpunk 2077 official mod support was recently released

Cyberpunk 2077 players have been warned against using mods or custom saves on PC as they could lead to a security risk. CD Projekt Red, the developers of the game, took to Twitter to let PC players know that a vulnerability in external DLL files that the game uses could be used by hackers to execute code on the user's system. This comes just a week after the developers officially released modding support tools for Cyberpunk 2077.

PC players who were planning on using mods or custom saves in Cyberpunk 2077 are advised to not do so as it could lead to a security risk. CD Projekt Red announced on Twittter that they have been made aware of a vulnerability in the external DLL files that the game uses. Hackers could exploit this vulnerability to execute code on the player's PC. The team is working on fixing the issue and added, “Issue will be fixed ASAP. For now, please refrain from using files from unknown sources.”

 

 

The developers recently released official modding support for Cyberpunk 2077 that allows players to customise and personalise their gameplay experience. This isn't the first problem the developers have faced with Cyberpunk 2077 mods. Recently, a user on Nexus Mods posted a mod, spotted by Eurogamer, that allowed players to have sex with in-game character Johnny Silverhand, portrayed by actor Keanu Reeves. CD Projekt Red reportedly banned the mod saying, “Our most important rule regarding user-generated content, game mods in particular, is that it can't be harmful towards others. In the case of model swaps, especially those that involve explicit situations, it can be perceived as such by the people who lent us their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077,” in a statement to PC Gamer.

Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4 Review) has been going through a rough patch ever since its launch back in early December. However, the developers have been trying to improve/ fix the game, especially for console players. Most recently, the game got its first major patch and another one will be released in the coming weeks.

Also, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk tweeted about the game which resulted in CD Projekt Red's shared to jump as much as 19 percent. This was great news for the developers who experienced a major hit to shares towards the end of 2020 because of the disappointing release of the game.

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2077 Mods, CD Projekt Red
Vineet Washington
Xbox Series S/X Seagate 1TB Expansion Card India Price, Launch Date Announced


