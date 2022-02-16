Technology News
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 With Free Next-Gen Upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series S/X Released

Cyberpunk Patch 1.5 includes free downloadable content (DLC) and improvements to the game.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 February 2022 10:59 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 With Free Next-Gen Upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series S/X Released

The update was originally set to debut last year but delayed as work on fixing the game continued

Highlights
  • CD Projekt has been working to fix Cyberpunk 2077
  • The update is available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
  • The game, along with patch 1.5, is also available on older consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 has released on next-generation consoles after a long wait, with Polish developer CD Projekt unveiling it during a livestream event on Tuesday.

The company has been working to fix the game ever since a bug-ridden launch led Sony to pull it from its PlayStation Store for six months.

"Of course, the premiere is a positive event, but it is also associated with considerable market expectations, as it will probably be a key event for the company this year," said Ipopema Securities analyst Michal Wojciechowski.

The update, originally set to debut last year but delayed as work on fixing the game continued, came as part of the 1.5 patch, which also includes free downloadable content (DLC) and improvements to the game.

"(Patch 1.5) brings various improvements to the game, numerous quests and gameplay fixes, as well as a number of free DLCs," CD Projekt said.

Wojciechowski flagged, though, that a big spike in Cyberpunk 2077 interest could be hard to achieve amid a strong line-up of rival titles this month.

The update is available on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as on PlayStation 5, as a free upgrade and a standalone digital purchase. The game, along with patch 1.5, is also available on older consoles, Google's game streaming service Stadia, and PC.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

    • Good
    • Good voice acting
    • Lots to do in Night City
    • Multiple ways to play
    • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
    • Bad
    • Terrible graphics
    • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
    • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
    • Too many loading screens
    • Enemies are bullet sponges
    • No cover system
    • Repetitive NPCs
    • Too much loot
    Genre Action-Adventure
    Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
    Modes Single-player
    PEGI Rating 18+
    Comments

    Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, PS5, Xbox, Cyberpunk 2077 PS5, Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series X, CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1 5
