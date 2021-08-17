Technology News
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 Incoming, CD Projekt Shares Insights on Improvements; First DLC to Launch Soon

Cyberpunk 2077 last got Patch 1.23 in June after several delays that were caused by a cyberattack on the company in February.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 August 2021 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 launched in December 2020

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/ X
  • CD Projekt Red will share details on incoming DLC in a livestream
  • Cyberpunk 2077 DLC and patch timeline was disrupted after cyberattack

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has finally shared an update on the upcoming Patch 1.3 after months of silence. The game is expected to get this major patch soon, which will bring new features and improvements to the game. Cyberpunk 2077 will also get its first downloadable content (DLC) soon that will add more content to the game released in December 2020. Cyberpunk 2077 did not have a great launch in terms of player satisfaction as it was plagued by bugs and glitches.

After years of hype and several delays, Cyberpunk 2077 finally released on PC and consoles — both old and new — in December 2020. In the following weeks when players got to experience the game on their respective hardware, the response was largely disappointing as there were a host of issues with the game, especially on the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4. Developer CD Projekt Red released multiple patches and hotfixes over the next few months to improve the game's performance and it did to some extent.

After the previous Patch 1.23 from back in June, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next patch said to be coming soon.

The latest ‘What's New In Night City?” post on the game's official website shares some of the changes coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with Patch 1.3. The in-game GPS navigation has been improved and players will now be able to see more of the map that should allow them to better assess upcoming turns. Players will be able to reset their perks to modify the build of their character but it will cost in-game currency. These are the main changes that were shared by the developer but the full patch notes will be shared soon.

Furthermore, the game's official Twitter account posted a short clip as a prelude to its upcoming REDstreams livestream on Twitch where it will talk about the changes that Patch 1.3 will bring to Cyberpunk 2077 and also about the first DLC coming to the game. The stream is scheduled for August 17, 6pm CEST (9:30pm IST) on Twitch. To recall, the developer shared a timeline for the upcoming fixes and DLCs back in January and, at the time, the free DLCs were planned for much earlier in the year. However, in February, the company was hit with a cyberattack that compromised its internal systems and caused major delays to its planned content timelines. It seems like the developer is getting back on track, though it is yet to announce the exact release date for the upcoming Patch 1.3.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red, Sony, Microsoft, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
