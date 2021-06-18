Technology News
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23 Brings More Fixes to Quests, Open World; Improves Performance and Stability

Cyberpunk 2077 gets memory optimisation and management improvements that should make the game more stable.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 June 2021 11:05 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 will return to PlayStation Store on June 21

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 launched in December last year
  • The game has been developed by CD Projekt Red
  • Cyberpunk 2077 was last updated in April

Cyberpunk 2077 has received another patch over a month after the previous update to address some issues and also improve the overall stability of the game. Patch 1.23 is live for PC, consoles, and Stadia with changes to quest and open world gameplay, along with visual improvements and stability and performance fixes. There are some Xbox-specific fixes as well such as the game becoming unresponsive in certain scenarios. Cyberpunk 2077 was released in December last year and has been struggling with quite a few issues ever since.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23 changelog

As mentioned on the official Cyberpunk website, Patch 1.23 is available on all platforms — PC, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/ Series S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It brings changes to some of the quests in Cyberpunk 2077 that were causing problems for players. These include fixes for the Family Matters gig wherein Juliet's car could disappear after completing the quest. Several fixes have been made for The Heist quest related to Jackie's character model, issues with ‘Search the Arasaka officer' objective, and more.

Some of the other quests and gigs in Cyberpunk 2077 that have been addressed include The Nomad, The Hunt, The Beast in Me, Queen of the Highway, Gig: Goodbye, Night City, Gig: No Fixers, Gig: Many Ways to Skin a Cat, and others.

Some of the fixes and improvements to Cyberpunk 2077's gameplay include NPC body physics after killing and stealing their car, a fix for Adam Smasher receiving damage during animations, dropping an NPCs' body causing too much destruction, and the Cataresist cyberware bug.

In terms of visual changes, Johnny Silverhand's appearance has been fixed in various quests. This is the character played by Keanu Reeves. Issues with NPCs' clothes clipping have been addressed, and the appearance of rocks in the Badlands regions has been fixed. For stability improvements to Cyberpunk 2077, Patch 1.23 brings fixes for crashes related to animations, UI, scene, physics, and gameplay systems. There are memory optimisations and management improvements as well. Additionally, Memory and I/O improvement will lead to fewer instances of identical NPCs spawning, making the game look more immersive.

There are some PC-specific and Xbox-specific improvements as well in Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23. On PC, some issues with the game running on 1,280x720 pixels have been fixed. Issues with the game becoming unresponsive when using Windowed and Fullscreen mode shortcut Alt+Enter have been fixed as well. Now when incomplete or corrupted game data is detected in Cyberpunk 2077, it will show a message asking to verify the integrity of game data. On Xbox, game becoming unresponsive in certain scenarios has been addressed and the pause menu opening on its own has been fixed.

These changes and fixes should make the game more stable on all platforms, leading to a more enjoyable experience. Recently, developer CD Projekt Red shared that Cyberpunk 2077 is returning to the PlayStation Store on June 21. But on the other hand, the company is still struggling to bounce back from a data breach that happened in February.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23, CD Projekt Red, Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
