Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Shares Patch 1.2 Details, No Release Date Announced Yet

Cyberpunk 2077 players have complained about vehicle driving mechanics in the game and Patch 1.2 will address those issues.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 March 2021 12:51 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Shares Patch 1.2 Details, No Release Date Announced Yet

Cyberpunk 2077 released in December 2020

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1 was released in February
  • Patch 1.2 got delayed due to a cyberattack on the company
  • Cyberpunk 2077 will get Patch 1.2 sometime in March

Cyberpunk 2077 will soon get its long-awaited Patch 1.2 and developer CD Projekt Red has shared some of the improvements that the patch will bring to the game. In the form of a special report by N54 News (a news channel in the game), the developers shared that the patch will make some changes to the police response time, driving, vehicles, and movement mechanics. As of now, there is no date for when the patch will release, and the company has shared on Twitter that complete patch notes will be coming later.

Back in January, CD Projekt Co-Founder Marcin Iwinski shared a timeline for when upcoming patches will be released for Cyberpunk 2077. While Patch 1.1 released on time, Patch 1.2 was delayed due to the cyberattack on CD Projekt in early February. Finally, some news regarding the development of Patch 1.2 has been shared by the developer through a post on the website, detailing some of the changes the patch will bring to the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 changes

NCPD Quick Response Team, which is the in-game police force, typically spawns behind the player in case they commit a “crime.” This made the experience quite unrealistic. After the patch, police NPCs (Non-Playable Characters) will take some time to arrive at the scene of the crime for a more realistic feel. There will also be a recon drone using to give the impression that the crime is being assessed.

Driving in Cyberpunk 2077 has been a pain since the get-go, but it looks like things will finally change for the better. Post the patch, there will be a steering sensitivity slider in the settings, which would allow players to increase or decrease steering sensitive without negatively impacting the maximum turn radius. Additionally, CD Projekt said that steering speed will now be more consistent even in low FPS scenarios. “Last, we looked at a bunch of tweaks to individual cars and adjusted some of them that were too twitchy in low frame rates, including the player's Archer Hella," the post added.

Players will also be able to rock their cars back and forth or left to right by using the accelerator in case a vehicle gets stuck.

In terms of movement mechanics, Patch 1.2 would bring some changes to the ‘dodge on double-tapping' feature. There have been complaints about the dodging mechanics in the game as, by default, double-tapping often triggers accidental movements. There will be an option to turn off ‘Dodge on double-tapping' but players will still be able to dodge by double-tapping the crouch key.

The complete changelog for Patch 1.2 will be shared later, as per the company's tweet.

As mentioned earlier, there is no exact release date for the Patch 1.2, which was supposed to launch in February. However, the company had shared that it will be launched sometime in March, which means that players can expect it this week or early next week.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2, CD Projekt Red
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Voice Messages Playback Speed Feature, Multi-Device Support Spotted on iOS

