Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Brings a Host of Fixes, Improvements for PC and Consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 got delayed due to a recent cyber-attack on CD Projekt Red.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 March 2021 14:04 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 size varies depending on platform

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 will get patched on Stadia later this week
  • Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 brings UI and visual improvements
  • Cyberpunk 2077 got Patch 1.2 later than originally planned

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 is finally out for PC and consoles. This is the second major patch that developer CD Projekt Red has released for the game — the first one was released late in January. While the company promised Patch 1.2 will arrive some time in February, a recent cyber-attack delayed its plans. Now, the latest patch is out and fixes a lot of the bugs that were present in Cyberpunk 2077. There are gameplay improvements, quest changes, open world fixes, cinematic design changes, environment and level fixes, and a lot more.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 changelog

CD Projekt Red shared the changelog for Patch 1.2 on March 29, stating that it was coming soon. Later, it in the same day, it released the patch for PC and consoles. Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia will be patched later this week. The changelog includes a huge list of changes that have been categorised into gameplay, quest, open world, cinematic design, environment and level, graphics audio animation, UI, stability and performance, and miscellaneous. There are some PC- and console-specific changes as well.

In terms of gameplay fixes for Cyberpunk 2077, the Night City Police Department (NCPD) spawn radius has been increased, a Steering Sensitivity slider has been added, vehicle steering code has been adjusted, and vehicle Rocking/Rotating feature has been added. Zetatech Sandevistan MK. 1 cyberware slows time correctly and Gorilla Arms finishers cannot be performed on civilians. Another fix, that may come as a disappointment to some, prevents players from using slide to avoid fall damage.

There are several quest fixes for Cyberpunk 2077 such as Cyberpsycho Sighting: Bloody Ritual (the quest will now trigger properly), Ghost Town (Panam holocall fixed), Space Oddity (multiple paintings blocking the quest's progress will not spawn), along with several more.

Some of the open-world fixes include vehicle collisions, blocked achievement when completing district activities, and immersion improvements with fixes for gigs. Some of these gigs include Epistrophy: Rancho Coronado, No Fixers, A Lack of Empathy, On a Tight Leash, and more.

Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 brings some PC-specific fixes as well, including Ray Tracing on AMD graphics cards, more keys for binding, unbind dodge, Epic Games Store achievements, missing HUD elements at 8K resolution, and more. For consoles, the latest patch solves issues with dropped items on PlayStation 4, zoom-in issue on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X has been fixed, black screen when loading a game save while being in a car on Xbox has been fixed, missing water surface shader on PlayStation 4 has been fixed, along with other fixes.

Patch 1.2 on Steam is 24.7GB and the size varies on the platform. It could be larger for some users on PC as well. This is the second major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 and according to the roadmap, there won't be any more major patches. Free DLCs that were initially planned to release right after the launch will now be released after Patch 1.2.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2077 Update, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2, CD Projekt Red
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
