Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Patch 1.1 With Stability Improvements and Bug Fixes on PC, Consoles

Cyberpunk 2077 saw major performance issues on all platforms, especially on previous-generation consoles.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 January 2021 15:26 IST
Cyberpunk 2077’s latest patch is 17GB on consoles

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 gets various quest fixed with Patch 1.1
  • The game is expected to get Patch 1.2 in the coming weeks
  • Cyberpunk 2077 crashes have been addressed with Patch 1.1

Cyberpunk 2077 has got its first “major” fix, so to say, in the form of Patch 1.1. CD Projekt Red, the developer of the game, shared the changelog for the patch on the official website and said it is out for PC, consoles, and Stadia. It focuses on stability improvements, some visual fixes, fixes for quests, and more. There are some console-specific and PC-specific changes as well. Last week, co-founder of CD Projekt Marcin Iwinski posted an apology video wherein he promised a major patch coming within 10 days and looks like the developers have delivered.

Patch 1.1 for Cyberpunk 2077 brings some stability improvements, open world and quest fixes, UI changes, visual fixes, and some more improvements to all platforms including PC, console, and Stadia. CD Projekt Red has made memory usage improvements in various systems and fixed various crashes. In terms of fixes for quests and open world gameplay, the Epistrophy side quest bugs faced by players have been addressed. Other quests like Pyramid Song, Poem of The Atoms, Space Oddity, and more have also been addressed.

In terms of visual fixes for Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1, pink hue on some particles that appeared when viewing up close have been fixed. Incorrect car spawning in Reported Crime: Welcome to Night City achievement has also been addressed. Oversized saves, unresponsive weapon wheel, and a few other miscellaneous bugs are said to have been fixed.

In terms of PlayStation-specific changes for Cyberpunk 2077, performance on the PS4 Pro and PS5 has been optimised, and there are crash fixes for the PS4. Xbox users can expect improved memory usage for various aspects of the game. For PC users, Steam achievements would be possible to get in offline mode. Startup crashes have been fixed as well. On Stadia, corrupted textures on several melee weapons have been fixed, default deadzone settings has been made more responsive, along with other fixes.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.1 on PC ranges from 5.4GB to 6.7GB. On consoles, it is 17GB in size. As per the developer announcement from last week, there will be a Patch 1.2 in the coming weeks which will further improve the game on all platforms. CD Projekt Red said it will keep fixing the bugs players encounter and listen to feedback to improve the overall game experience.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1 1, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Stadia
