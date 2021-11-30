Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen version is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022) alongside a major update for all platforms, Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO of CD Projekt Group, has said. The executive of the Polish video games maker also says that it is also working on a first expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, which made a bug-ridden start. The game was set to release on Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, however, the release was postponed to early next year.

In a press note and a video message on its third quarter 2021 results, Kiciński said that Q3 of the year was marked by continuing work on Cyberpunk 2077 (review) updates and ongoing transformation of the studio. “We're hard at work on next-gen releases of Cyberpunk and The Witcher 3,” he said, adding that the group is expanding the teams responsible for developing major expansion for Cyberpunk. The planned Cyberpunk expansion is said to involve a charge to gamers.

Without mentioning the changes that will be seen in the game, the top executive highlighted that the Group's consolidated net profit was lower as compared to the one in the third quarter last year due to expenses related to updating Cyberpunk and exploratory work on new projects.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red released a major update (Patch 1.3) for PC, Xbox Series X/ S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia in August this year. The new patch brought improvements and changes to the game along with the first free downloadable content (DLC) for the game.

Recently, a report said that Cyberpunk 2077 became the global top seller with around 23,300 (84 percent) very positive reviews by players on Steam.