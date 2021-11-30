Technology News
Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Version, Major Update Scheduled for Q1 2022: CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077 major update will be available on all platforms.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 November 2021 11:43 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Version, Major Update Scheduled for Q1 2022: CD Projekt

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 first expansion is works
  • The expansion is likely to be chargeable
  • Work on next-gen release of The Witcher 3 is underway

Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen version is scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022 (Q1 2022) alongside a major update for all platforms, Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO of CD Projekt Group, has said. The executive of the Polish video games maker also says that it is also working on a first expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, which made a bug-ridden start. The game was set to release on Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms, however, the release was postponed to early next year.

In a press note and a video message on its third quarter 2021 results, Kiciński said that Q3 of the year was marked by continuing work on Cyberpunk 2077 (review) updates and ongoing transformation of the studio. “We're hard at work on next-gen releases of Cyberpunk and The Witcher 3,” he said, adding that the group is expanding the teams responsible for developing major expansion for Cyberpunk. The planned Cyberpunk expansion is said to involve a charge to gamers.

Without mentioning the changes that will be seen in the game, the top executive highlighted that the Group's consolidated net profit was lower as compared to the one in the third quarter last year due to expenses related to updating Cyberpunk and exploratory work on new projects.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red released a major update (Patch 1.3) for PC, Xbox Series X/ S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia in August this year. The new patch brought improvements and changes to the game along with the first free downloadable content (DLC) for the game.

Recently, a report said that Cyberpunk 2077 became the global top seller with around 23,300 (84 percent) very positive reviews by players on Steam.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2077 Update, CD Projekt, The Witcher 3
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme GT 2 Pro Officially Confirmed, Will Debut as Brand’s Most Premium Flagship Phone

Comment
