Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.12 Fixes Mods, Custom Saves Vulnerability for PC Users

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.12 Fixes Mods, Custom Saves Vulnerability for PC Users

The Cyberpunk 2077 update comes with version 1.12 and it is available for all PC users to download.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 February 2021 14:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.12 Fixes Mods, Custom Saves Vulnerability for PC Users

Cyberpunk 2077 has been plagued with bugs in the past as well

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 latest update fixes a buffer overrun issue
  • It removes and replaces non-ASLR DLLs as well
  • Cyberpunk 2077 got modding support last month

Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.12 for PC users fixes a critical vulnerability related to custom save files and installing mods. The company had recently warned players against installing mods because of this issue, which it says has now been fixed. Developer CD Projekt Red had released modding support tools for Cyberpunk 2077 just last month. The changelog says that the hotfix addresses this vulnerability that could have been used as part of remote code execution. The Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.12 is available for all PC users to download.

CD Projekt announced the availability of hotfix 1.12 for Cyberpunk 2077 on PCs via the official Twitter handle of the game as well as its official blog. Along with the mods and custom save files vulnerability, the update also fixes a buffer overrun issue. The changelog also mentions removing/ replacing non-ASLR DLLs.

A few days ago, Cyberpunk 2077 warned users of the vulnerability in external DLL files that could be used by hackers to execute code on a user's system. At the time, the company had said that they will release a fix, but users were advised to refrain from using files from unknown sources until then. The issue had surfaced just days after official modding support for Cyberpunk 2077 was introduced to allow players to customise and personalise their gameplay experience.

The update 1.12 is the latest in a long line of fixes that have been released for Cyberpunk 2077 ever since its launch in December 2020.

The patch 1.1 version update released last month to fix several issues on both PC and console versions also brought along a game-breaking bug that the company has since fixed.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been severely criticised in the past for being buggy. CD Projekt Co-Founder Marcin Iwinski had even posted an apology video for performance issues with the game.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2077 Update, CD Projekt Red
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Planning $17 Billion Chip-Making Plant in US

Related Stories

Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.12 Fixes Mods, Custom Saves Vulnerability for PC Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A15s Gets a 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  2. Google Launches Paid-for News Platform in Australia
  3. IRCTC Launches Online Bus Booking Services
  4. Realme X7 5G Review
  5. FAU-G Ratings Drop Was Unexpected, Says Vishal Gondal
  6. Can Realme X7 Pro 5G Take on OnePlus Nord?
  7. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Coming to India, WarnerMedia Says
  8. Realme V11 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 18W Fast Charging Launched
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.12 Fixes Mods, Custom Saves Vulnerability for PC Users
  2. Samsung Planning $17 Billion Chip-Making Plant in US
  3. Skype for Android Updated With Background Blur, Improved Custom Reactions Picker
  4. Aadhaar Not Mandatory for Registration on Co-Win Portal, Says Government
  5. IRCTC Launches Online Bus Booking Services
  6. High-Speed Mobile Internet Services Being Restored in Jammu and Kashmir After 18 months
  7. Amazon Installing AI Cameras in Delivery Vans Sparks Surveillance Concerns
  8. Microsoft Cuts Donations to Politicians Who Voted in Favour of Donald Trump Against US Election Results
  9. Myanmar Coup: Twitter, Instagram Banned After Facebook and WhatsApp as Protests Spread
  10. Apple’s Patent Application Indicates That It Could Have a Solution for Fraying Lightning Cables
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com