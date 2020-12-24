Technology News
loading

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Hotfix 1.06, 8MB Save File Size Limit on PC Removed

Cyberpunk 2077’s saved files on PC got corrupted when they exceeded 8MB size.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 December 2020 15:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Hotfix 1.06, 8MB Save File Size Limit on PC Removed

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 to get two big updates in January and February

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 had previously got two hotfixes
  • Dum Dum NPC missing-issue has also been addressed
  • Cyberpunk 2077 latest hotfix won’t fix already-corrupted save files

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has released Hotfix 1.06 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as PCs. The hotfix brings in optimisations for consoles and removes the 8MB save file-limit on PCs. The game, infamous for consistently being hit by new bugs, has already had three hotfixes (including the latest one) since its launch on December 10. The developers have announced that they will release two big updates in January and February to mitigate further problems in the game.

As per the information available on Cyberpunk 2077 website, the Hotfix 1.06 is now available on PC and consoles. The changelog mentioned that “Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during the Second Conflict.” Those who haven't reached that stage or are new to the game should know that Dum Dum is a Maelstrom gang member in the Second Conflict quest whom they will meet at Totentanz – an abandoned factory and gangers' hideout as well as party place. Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red had earlier announced that it was working on a potential workaround to the problem of the missing NPC.

The second notable change is for console versions of Cyberpunk 2077. The developers said that the latest hotfix has improved memory management and stability, that will result in fewer crashes. The third is a PC-specific fix that removes the 8MB save file-size limit. Several players earlier reported that if their save files exceed 8MB in size, the game won't get loaded and an error message would pop up. The developers pointed out that this won't fix save files that got corrupted before the update.

As mentioned, this is the third hotfix – after 1.04 and 1.05 – since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk 2077 bugs, Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix, CD Projekt Red
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Airtel Beats Jio, Vi to Add Over 3.67 Million Mobile Subscribers in October: TRAI

Related Stories

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Hotfix 1.06, 8MB Save File Size Limit on PC Removed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Announced
  2. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
  3. Daiwa 43-Inch D43QFS Smart TV Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi 11 Said to Cost Significantly More Than Mi 10
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch Ultra-HD Android TV (L55M6) Review
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Listed Online Ahead of December 24 Launch
  8. Vivo V20 2021 With Snapdragon 730G SoC Goes on Sale in India
  9. Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
  10. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS Open Beta 5
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Hotfix 1.06, 8MB Save File Size Limit on PC Removed
  2. Airtel Beats Jio, Vi to Add Over 3.67 Million Mobile Subscribers in October: TRAI
  3. Zoom Update Brings Apple Silicon Support, Email and Calendar Apps May Be in the Works
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Key Specifications Tipped, Include Up to 28 Hours Battery Life, IPX7 Rating
  5. WhatsApp Adds Merry Christmas Stickers: How to Find, Share With Friends and Family
  6. Xiaomi Rides Smartphone Sales to Top $100 Billion in Market Value, Reaching 2018 IPO Goal
  7. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Smartwatch Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Start From December 26
  8. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Getting OxygenOS Open Beta 5 With Bug Fixes and Improvements
  9. IBM Agrees to Pay $24.25 Million to Resolve FCC Probes Over Subsidies
  10. Telegram Launches Group Voice Chat Rooms; Android Users Get New Animations, SD Card Storage Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com