Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Says Hit by Cyber-Attack, Internal Systems Compromised

"An unidentified actor gained unauthorised access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD Projekt,” said Cyberpunk 2077 developer.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 9 February 2021 16:09 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 was released in December 2020

Highlights
  • CD Projekt's shares dropped 6 percent to PLN 270 (roughly Rs. 5,300)
  • The company will cooperate with authorities to investigate the incident
  • Sony had pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store

CD Projekt has become a target of cyberattack, which compromised some of its internal systems, the Polish video game maker said on Twitter on Tuesday. "An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group, and left a ransom note," it said in a statement. CD Projekt added it was still investigating the incident but to the best of its knowledge, the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of its players or users of its services.

The company's shares dropped 6 percent to PLN 270 (roughly Rs. 5,300) by 08:41 GMT (2:11pm IST). CD Projekt in its statement on Twitter said “We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data. We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach.” The tweet also shows the ransom note the company received.

CD Projekt has been in the limelight recently amid the troubled roll-out of its long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 game. The company said it will closely cooperate with authorities to fully investigate this incident.

Recently, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kicinski was quoted by Puls Biznesu saying that the company was focusing on improving Cyberpunk 2077 and restoring the trust of players and partners disappointed with its flagship game.

Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store after just a week. Since then the firm has been working on improvements.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt, Adam Kicinski
