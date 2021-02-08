Technology News
loading
  CD Projekt Focusing on Improving Cyberpunk 2077, CEO Says After Global Backlash

CD Projekt Focusing on Improving Cyberpunk 2077, CEO Says After Global Backlash

"The long-term goal for us is regaining the trust of players and our business partners," CEO Adam Kicinski said.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 February 2021 14:53 IST
Many of the issues with the game were reported on Sony's older PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One

Highlights
  • CD Projekt was sticking with plan to publish strategy in first quarter
  • Kicinski said CD Project would "actively defend" against any legal claims
  • The company is facing class action lawsuits in the United States

Polish video game maker CD Projekt is focusing on improving Cyberpunk 2077 and restoring the trust of players and partners disappointed with its flagship game, Puls Biznesu daily reported the group's CEO as saying.

Shares in the company, one of Polish biggest, slumped at the end of last year amid complaints of glitches in the role-play game featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves. CD Projekt is now valued at PLN 29 billion (roughly Rs. 56,700 crores) compared to around PLN 40 billion (roughly Rs. 78,200 crores) before the game's December debut.

Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store after just a week. Since then the firm has been working on improvements.

"The long-term goal for us is regaining the trust of players and our business partners," Adam Kicinski told Puls Biznesu in an interview published on Monday, adding that the group was aiming for the game to be back in Sony's store as soon as possible.

Kicinski also said that CD Projekt was sticking with plans to publish its strategy in the first quarter.

"We have been...discussing the direction for the coming years, taking into account the experience from the past weeks, he was quoted as saying.

Kicinski said CD Projekt would "actively defend" against any legal claims related to problems with the game and had appointed a law firm to represent the company. The company has said in statements that it is facing class action lawsuits in the United States.

Many of the issues with the game were reported on Sony's older PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One.

Commenting on the reasons for the shortcomings, Kicinski said that adapting Cyberpunk 2077 to the older-generation consoles was a bigger challenge than had been predicted.

"The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in most of the team working remotely, which did not make things easier either," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

Further reading: CD Projekt, Cyberpunk 2077, Sony, Microsoft
Comment
 
 

