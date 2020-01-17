Technology News
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed by CD Projekt Red, Slated to Release on September 17 Now

Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed by CD Projekt Red, Slated to Release on September 17 Now

CD Project Red says the studio needs more time for testing and refining gameplay aspects of Cyberpunk 2077.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 14:14 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed by CD Projekt Red, Slated to Release on September 17 Now

Photo Credit: Twitter / @CDPROJEKTRED

Cyberpunk 2077 has been confirmed to arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 was originally slated to be out in April 2020
  • The anticipated game’s release has been pushed to September 17
  • Cyberpunk 2077 has been confirmed to lack procedurally generated content

Cyberpunk 2077 is arguably one of the most anticipated 2020 games out there, and ever since that awesome Keanu Reeves reveal at E3 2019, the excitement has gone through the roof. However, fans will have to wait to a little longer to get their hands on it and raise hell, as CD Projekt Red has delayed the game's release. The studio has revealed that the release window of Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed back, and it will now be out on September 17, 2020, which is over a quarter later than the original April 2020 release schedule.

CD Projekt Red shared the news via its official Twitter handle, but the revelations were a bit surprising. The studio behind the acclaimed The Witcher series of games mentioned that Cyberpunk 2077 is complete and playable, but some work is still left to be done. Delving more into technical details, the post says that Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 is massive in terms of stories, content, and locations. That definitely sounds good, especially for those waiting to immerse themselves in the game's futuristic world, but it is also something that has caused that delay in the first place.

 

 

The studio says that due to the sheer scale and complexity of bringing Cyberpunk 2077's Night City to life, more time is needed for tasks like playtesting, fixing bugs, and polishing the overall gameplay experience. The statement, penned by studio head Adam Badowski and co-founder Marcin Iwinski, makes it clear that CD Projekt Red wants Cyberpunk 2077 to be their “crowning achievement for this generation”, and that delaying the game's release will give them time to make the game perfect.

While making a perfect game is not always a successful endeavour, but if CD Projekt Red's excellent work on The Witcher 3 is anything to go by, Cyberpunk 2077 might turn out to be another critically and commercially hit property. As for fans, the studio has promised to keep them updated about the latest developments around Cyberpunk 2077.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red
