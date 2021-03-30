Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Expected to Offer Recovery Plan Over Game’s Buggy Release

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Expected to Offer Recovery Plan Over Game’s Buggy Release

Cyberpunk 2077 was launched in December last year to scathing reviews amid reports of bugs.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 March 2021 11:27 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Expected to Offer Recovery Plan Over Game’s Buggy Release

Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red launched in December last year after several delays

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 had massive bugs at the time of its release
  • Developer CD Projekt Red has been addressing the issues with patches
  • The Patch 1.2 is expected to a major fix

CD Projekt, the Polish studio behind one of the most anticipated and derided games of 2020, will have a lot of explaining to do when it updates investors on its strategy on Tuesday. Cyberpunk 2077, a futuristic role-playing game featuring Keanu Reeves, launched in December to scathing reviews amid reports of bugs. Analysts say it must present a credible plan to fix those problems and to start regaining the trust of gamers and investors.

"(We expect) a sensible post-mortem of what went wrong in the CY77 development process and how the studio would prevent this from happening again with other games," Jefferies analyst Lyra Li said.

The company, which has lost 50 percent of its market value since December, was unlikely to flag any new games in development and would instead focus on repairing the damage caused by Cyberpunk 2077's botched launch, analysts said.

"The company needs to prove that it can learn from its mistakes and is able to turn a short-term crisis into long-term success," said Piotr Cieslak, managing director at Poland's Retail Investors Association.

CD Projekt's shares jumped 9 percent on Monday amid speculation about plans for free and paid downloadable content (DLC) for Cyberpunk on the social media platform Reddit.

CD Projekt said it would not comment on market speculation.

Maciej Kietlinski, analyst at Noble Securities, said if the release of three paid DLCs is true, it would mean that the company has an idea for the repair and development of the Cyberpunk universe.

"It would take a couple big DLCs to fan the flames of interest in Cyberpunk 2077. Add substantial content, add storylines, add playability and re-playability. Fix the remaining glitches," said Claudio Lenato, a 26-year-old gamer from Italy.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2
Poco X3 Pro Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Expected to Offer Recovery Plan Over Game’s Buggy Release
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to Launch in India on March 30
  3. Poco X3 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  5. CD Projekt Expected to Offer Recovery Plan Over Buggy Cyberpunk 2077 Release
  6. Apple Releases iOS, iPadOS 14.4.2 to Patch Security Flaw in iPhones, iPads
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, Galaxy A42 5G Could Launch in India Soon
  9. Redmi Note 10 Review: A Value Workhorse for 2021
  10. Redmi Note 10 Goes on Sale in India Today: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T Getting March 2021 Security Patch in India With New OxygenOS Update
  2. The Disciple Is Out April 30 on Netflix: Watch the New Trailer
  3. Apple Said to Encourage Staff to Get COVID-19 Vaccines, Offers Paid Time Off for Appointments
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Expected to Offer Recovery Plan Over Game’s Buggy Release
  5. Poco X3 Pro Launch in India Today at 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. SolarWinds Hackers Said to Have Gained Access to Emails of Top US Department of Homeland Security Officials
  7. Obi-Wan Kenobi Casts 10 New, Including Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, and Joel Edgerton
  8. Vivo Y30G With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Global Chip Shortage Affects Production of Microwaves, Refrigerators, Other Home Appliances
  10. Redmi Note 10 Goes on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com