Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Says Internal Data From Breach Circulating Online

The attack compromised some of CD Projekt’s internal systems including the source code to Cyberpunk 2077.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 11 June 2021 13:03 IST
The company couldn't confirm whether or not data has been manipulated or tampered with since the breach

Highlights
  • Electronic Arts said that it is investigating a recent data breach
  • Cyberpunk 2077's launch was beset by glitches
  • The company didn't confirm the exact contents of the data in question

Internal company data leaked during a February security breach is now being circulated on the Internet, Polish video games maker CD Projekt said in a statement published on Thursday.

The attack, which compromised some of its internal systems including the source code to its much-hyped game Cyberpunk 2077, dealt another blow to the Warsaw-based business after the game's launch was beset by glitches.

"We are not yet able to confirm the exact contents of the data in question, though we believe it may include current/former employee and contractor details in addition to data related to our games," the statement said.

It added that the company couldn't confirm whether or not the data has been manipulated or tampered with since the breach.

“Currently, we are working together with an extensive network of appropriate services, experts, and law enforcement agencies, including the General Police Headquarters of Poland. We have also contacted Interpol and Europol. The information we shared in February with the President of the Personal Data Protection Office (PUODO) has also been updated,” the company said in the statement.

Separately, video game maker Electronic Arts said on Thursday that it is investigating a recent data breach, where some of its game source code and related tools were stolen.

