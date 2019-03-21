Technology News

Xbox One and PC Exclusive Cuphead Announced for Nintendo Switch

, 21 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xbox One and PC Exclusive Cuphead Announced for Nintendo Switch

Highlights

  • The game hits Nintendo Switch on April 18
  • It is 720p in handheld mode
  • It is 1080p in docked mode

Action platformer Cuphead is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Developer Studio MDHR revealed that the Xbox One and PC exclusive game will grace Nintendo's hybrid console. The Cuphead Nintendo Switch release date is April 18. In addition to this, Cuphead will get Xbox achievements via the Xbox SDK post-launch. Furthermore, the game will get a physical retail cartridge sometime after all its downloadable content (DLC) is available though there's no release window on when it can be expected. Studio MDHR also confirmed what the game's frame rate and resolution is on the Nintendo Switch.

Cuphead Nintendo Switch frame rate and resolution

Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch will run at 60fps at 1080p in docked mode. Playing Cuphead in portable mode sees the resolution drop to 720p. The developer also confirmed that it will be playable at PAX East 2019, sport an identical output to the Xbox One, and have a two-player portable mode on a single screen with Joy-Con or a Pro Controller and a Joy-Con.

"We had to do some pretty heavy re-tooling of stuff to get it to run on the Switch properly, but on the plus side, it means that Xbox version now loads a lot faster (on the X, it loads almost twice as fast as before)," the developer said on popular gaming forum ResetEra.

If you enjoy challenging games, you will love Cuphead. It has all the elements of a great shoot ‘em up— fun music, great level design, nice collection of weapons, and a rewarding difficulty curve. Long loading times aside, Cuphead gets pretty much everything right. You can check out our review of the Xbox One version of the game right here.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

    • Good
    • Sturdy build quality
    • Region-free store
    • Easy to use interface
    • Seamless switch between portable and home console use
    • Bad
    • Screen is easy to scratch
    • Can't pause downloads
    HDD32GB
    ProcessorARM Cortex Octa-Core
    GraphicsNVIDIA G20M Maxwell-based GPU
    RAM4GB
    USB1 USB 3.0 port, 2 USB 2.0 ports (on dock); 1 USB Type-C port (on unit)
    Weight297.00kg
    EthernetNo
    Further reading: Cuphead, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One
    Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
    Tencent Posts Worst Ever Profit Drop on Gaming Freeze, One-Off Charges
    Smart TV
    Xbox One and PC Exclusive Cuphead Announced for Nintendo Switch
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

     
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Latest
    Popular
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos
    OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

    Advertisement

    Oppo F11 Pro
    TRENDING
    1. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
    2. Huawei P30 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked via Amazon Listing
    3. T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel
    4. Hotstar VIP Membership Launched at Rs. 365 a Year: What It Offers
    5. Xbox One and PC Exclusive Cuphead Announced for Nintendo Switch
    6. Disney Now Owns Hotstar After Buying Star India as Part of $71 Billion Fox Deal
    7. Redmi Go and Redmi Note 7 Kernel Sources Released by Xiaomi
    8. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
    9. Windows 7 Users Now Being Warned of the Impending End of Security Updates
    10. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.