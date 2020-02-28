Technology News
Crossy Road Castle Launched as an Exclusive to Apple Arcade

Crossy Road Castle adds a vertical dimension to the original game which was very well received.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 28 February 2020 19:48 IST
Crossy Road Castle Launched as an Exclusive to Apple Arcade

Crossy Road Castle can be played offline as well

Highlights
  • Crossy Road Castle is exclusive to Apple Arcade
  • It is a 273.8MB download and works on iOS 13.0 or later
  • Apple Arcade subscription costs Rs. 99 per month

Crossy Road Castle, the follow up to very popular Crossy Road game that came out in 2014, has been released as an Apple Arcade exclusive title. It is available on iOS (iPhone, iPod touch), iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS (Apple TV) devices. The multiplayer mode can be played on a single device or across multiple devices. Developed by Hipster Whale, Crossy Road Castle will have players climb a spinning tower while avoiding obstacles. It is a 273.8MB download and requires iOS 13.0 or later on iPhone and iPod touch devices. It is a 101.3MB download and requires macOS 10.15.0 on Mac machines. The game can also be played offline.

The original Crossy Road is available on both Android and iOS devices, but the follow-up is exclusive to Apple Arcade. The iOS App Store page for Crossy Road Castle has a small logo on the top right that shows it is supported by Apple Arcade. It is also listed on the Mac App Store. The follow-up to the 2014 game is based on the same formula but with a spin on it. In the original where you had to cover as much distance as you could by avoiding cars, Crossy Road Castle adds a vertical dimension to it. You will have to climb the tower and see how high you can get.

Crossy Road is available for free and has been very well received on both platforms. The follow-up, on the other hand, has a price tag attached to it.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service that allows players to play compatible games across their Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. It was launched in September last year with more than 50 games in store. In India, the price for the subscription is Rs. 99 per month, and Rs. 999 a year. It is an ad-free experience available in more than 150 countries. It will be added to the App Store as a separate tab. New users can get one month free access to Apple Arcade and all the games that are supported by it.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Arcade, Crossy Road, Crossy Road Castle
Vineet Washington
No Time to Die Trailer Now Available in 10 Indian Languages, Bond Movie to Release in Five

Crossy Road Castle Launched as an Exclusive to Apple Arcade
