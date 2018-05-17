Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  The Crew 2 Closed Beta Announced: Start Date and Time, Pre-Load, Beta Keys

The Crew 2 Closed Beta Announced: Start Date and Time, Pre-Load, Beta Keys

 
, 17 May 2018
Highlights

  • The Crew 2 releases June 29
  • Closed beta will run from May 31-June 4
  • Pre-load option available May 29

Ubisoft has announced a closed beta for its upcoming open world racing game, The Crew 2. It'll be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One starting Thursday, May 31 at 8am UTC (that's 1:30pm IST), and will end on Monday, June 4 at 8am UTC (1:30pm IST, again).

Since it's a closed beta, you'll have to register your interest on the Ubisoft website for a platform of your choosing. You'll also need a Ubisoft account, though you can sign in with your Facebook, PlayStation Network, and Xbox Live account as well.

And if you're lucky enough to be chosen, you can pre-load the game starting Tuesday, May 29 at 8am UTC (also 1:30pm IST). In addition, you'll have the option to invite three of your open world racing friends to join you.

Ubisoft has hinted that it might give away beta keys during a Twitch livestream on Wednesday, May 30. If you don't get in, that might be another way to get some playing time in The Crew 2 closed beta.

As for what the beta brings, players will have access to the first level of progression in four racing modes: Aerobatics, Powerboat, Rally Raid, and Street Race. There'll be no restrictions to the open world, and you'll have the option to switch vehicle types with the touch of a button.

If you want three-day early access to the full game, you'll need to pick up the Gold Edition of the game. It also comes with a season pass, which includes the Motorsport Deluxe Pack, and three exclusive vehicles and outfits.

The Crew 2 hits PC, PS4, and Xbox One on June 29.

Comments

Further reading: Ubisoft, The Crew 2, Crew
