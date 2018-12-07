NDTV Gadgets360.com

Crash Team Racing Remake for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One Announced

07 December 2018
Highlights

  • It's out on June 21
  • The game is $40 in the US
  • No India price has been revealed yet

Crash Team Racing is getting the remake treatment as Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled with a June 21 release date for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The original Crash Team Racing was a classic on the PS1. While it received a spin-off on the original Xbox, GameCube, and PS2 called Crash Nitro Kart, it failed to recreate the magic of the first game. Hopefully Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled changes this. The Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled price is $40 in the US (around Rs. 2,800). While Activision is yet to announce a price for India, it should be around Rs. 2,699 judging by Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy's MRP.

"The love that fans have for Crash Team Racing goes beyond just a fun kart racing game, and we're excited to finally show fans what we've been working on to celebrate its 20th anniversary,” said Thomas Wilson, Co-Studio Head at Beenox, the Activision-owned studio working on this remake. "Not only are we revamping Crash Team Racing from the kart up in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, we are giving fans a whole lot more including all the characters and tracks they love, with tons of added animations and personality that the original platform just couldn't convey. We can't wait to see fans go head-to-head as they test their Crash kart racing mettle in online multiplayer."

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled features

  • Original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls
  • Additional karts and tracks from beyond the original game
  • Race online with friends and compete in online leaderboards

Plus there's the ostentatiously labelled Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - Nitros Oxide Edition for $60 (around Rs. 4,200) which gives you the Nitros Oxide character playable from day one in all game modes along with space-themed skins for Crash and his friends, and Oxide's hovercraft kart. Players who do not purchase the Nitros Oxide Edition can earn the Nitros Oxide character and Oxide's hovercraft kart by completing challenges in the game's Adventure Mode.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

