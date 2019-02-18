Technology News
Crash Team Racing Remake Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Price for India Revealed

18 February 2019
Highlights

  • The game is out on June 21
  • It'll be available for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at retail
  • The price is Rs. 2,999

Crash Team Racing remake Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch has a price for India. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled release date is June 21 and the India price is Rs. 2,999. Multiple retailers speaking to Gadgets 360 had tipped us off on the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled India price and the game's distributor, World Wide CD ROMs has confirmed the same. Expect it to be listed on the likes of Amazon and Flipkart soon enough. Considering how much Nintendo Switch games usually go for in India, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled appears to be fairly priced.

"The love that fans have for Crash Team Racing goes beyond just a fun kart racing game, and we're excited to finally show fans what we've been working on to celebrate its 20th anniversary,” said Thomas Wilson, Co-Studio Head at Beenox, the Activision-owned studio working on this remake. "Not only are we revamping Crash Team Racing from the kart up in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, we are giving fans a whole lot more including all the characters and tracks they love, with tons of added animations and personality that the original platform just couldn't convey. We can't wait to see fans go head-to-head as they test their Crash kart racing mettle in online multiplayer."

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled features

  • Original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls
  • Additional karts and tracks from beyond the original game
  • Race online with friends and compete in online leaderboards

Plus there's the ostentatiously labelled Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - Nitros Oxide Edition for $60 (around Rs. 4,200) which gives you the Nitros Oxide character playable from day one in all game modes along with space-themed skins for Crash and his friends, and Oxide's hovercraft kart. Players who do not purchase the Nitros Oxide Edition can earn the Nitros Oxide character and Oxide's hovercraft kart by completing challenges in the game's Adventure Mode.

Comments

Further reading: Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled, Crash Team Racing, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
