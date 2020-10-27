Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Release Date Set for March 2021, Registrations Open on Android and iOS

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Release Date Set for March 2021, Registrations Open on Android and iOS

The first Crash game on Android, and the first in over a decade on iOS.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 October 2020 14:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Release Date Set for March 2021, Registrations Open on Android and iOS

Photo Credit: King/Activision

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Highlights
  • Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! expected to release March 25, 2021
  • It was soft launched on Android in select markets back in April
  • A free-to-play endless runner game with optional in-app purchases

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! now has an expected release date: March 25, 2021. Additionally, King — the developer behind mobile games such as Candy Crush Saga — has also opened registrations for its free-to-play Crash Bandicoot game on the App Store, having done so for Android users on Google Play a few months ago. In fact, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! was soft-launched on Android in select Asian markets back in April. And if you don't want to wait till March next year, there's an iOS beta you can sign up for.

In addition to all the running, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will offer access to 12 lands, including Wumpa Islands, Turtle Woods, Lost City, Temple Ruins, and the Lab. You will go up against a total of 50 bosses, including the likes of Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio, Nina Cortex, Dingodile, Fake Crash — and Crash's nemesis, Dr. Neo Cortex. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! also has base building and weapon crafting elements, not something you'd usually expect to see in an endless runner game. New weapons include the likes of bombs and ray guns.

There's just one issue: King says players must be online to “access” Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, though it's unclear if that means you will need to be always online to play the game. And of course, since it's free to play, there are in-app purchases that start at Rs. 79 and go all the way up to Rs. 6,900. That's a lot.

Created by Naughty Dog in 1996, Crash Bandicoot was exclusive to the PlayStation for the first five entries before it appeared on Xbox and GameCube. The first Crash Bandicoot game on mobile was in 2004 with Crash Nitro Kart, and the first on Apple's iOS was in 2008 with Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 3D. The franchise went on a seven-year hiatus after Nitro Kart 2 in 2010 for iOS, with the first new entry coming earlier in October with Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on PS4 / Xbox One.

For those interested in registering for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!, head over to Google Play or App Store. The iOS beta registration is available here. You'll be notified when the game is available in your territory and will be rewarded with an exclusive blue hyena skin for Crash.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot On the Run, King, Google Play, App Store, Android, iOS
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Facebook Content Moderators Criticise Policies, Demand Better Treatment

Related Stories

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Release Date Set for March 2021, Registrations Open on Android and iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 Debut With Hole-Punch Display
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets a Festive Discount of Rs. 9,000
  3. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
  4. LG Tone Free HBS-FN7 True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  6. TCL TS3015 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  7. iPhone 12 Pro Beaten by Predecessor iPhone 11 Pro in Battery Life Tests
  8. Redmi K30S Debuts as a Rebranded Version of Mi 10T
  9. Mi Water Purifier H1000G With 3:1 Pure Wastewater Ratio Launched
  10. Google Pay for iOS Pulled From Apple's App Store to Fix an Issue
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Has Reportedly Stopped Working on AirPower Once Again
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Is Available in India at an Effective Price of Rs. 40,999
  3. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  4. NASA Prepares OSIRIS-REx to Safely Store Leaking Asteroid Samples
  5. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Release Date Set for March 2021, Registrations Open on Android and iOS
  6. Facebook Content Moderators Criticise Policies, Demand Better Treatment
  7. Mi Water Purifier H1000G With 3:1 Pure Wastewater Ratio Launched
  8. Redmi K30S With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter Can Expose Data via Link Previews: Report
  10. iPhone 12 Edges Can Cause Injuries, Some Users Claim on Social Media
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com