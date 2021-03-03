Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Launching on Android, iOS on March 25, Pre Register to Get Blue Hyena Skin

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Launching on Android, iOS on March 25, Pre-Register to Get Blue Hyena Skin

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! has gameplay similar to Subway Surfer and Temple Run.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 March 2021 15:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Launching on Android, iOS on March 25, Pre-Register to Get Blue Hyena Skin

Photo Credit: King/ Activision

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will be free-to-play

Highlights
  • Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will have over 100 hours of gameplay
  • The game has been published by King
  • Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will be set in the Wumpa Island

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will launch globally on Android and iOS on March 25. The new endless runner game set in the Crash Bandicoot universe has been published by King, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard. It adds some social features that the company claims bring “depth and progression to the game.” Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! brings the classic characters, enemies, and bosses that people have come to know in the past 25 years since the first Crash Bandicoot game released for the first PlayStation in 1996.

Antagonist Dr. Neo Cortex returns to Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! and Crash, along with his sister Coco, has to stop the doctor and his henchmen. Set in the Wumpa Island, the mechanics of the game involve running, jumping, and sliding across locations such as Turtle Woods, Lost City, Temple Ruins, and more. In-game challenges and rewards can be unlocked by looking for secret paths. You will get to battle Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio, Nina Cortex, or Dingodile and can also customise Crash for bonus XP points.

The developer states there will be over 100 hours of gameplay, over 50 bosses, and 12 lands. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will be a free to play game on Android and iOS when it launches on March 25. It has been available for pre-registration since October last year and players who sign up before the launch will get an exclusive mobile Blue Hyena Skin on launch day. The game will come with in-game purchases.

King soft launched Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! on Android in select Asian markets back in April 2020 with an official stable launch in July. The game went up for pre-registration on Android and iOS in October. King is known for its highly successful mobile game, Candy Crush Saga, which has over a billion installs on Google Play.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot On the Run, King, Activision Blizzard
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Tandav Row: Amazon Prime India Head Aparna Purohit’s Anticipatory Bail Plea Supreme Court Hearing on March 4

Related Stories

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Launching on Android, iOS on March 25, Pre-Register to Get Blue Hyena Skin
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  2. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  3. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  4. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  6. Instagram Adds Live Rooms Feature to Let Up to 4 People Live Stream Together
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. Netflix India Unveils 15 Series for 2021, Including 5 New TV Shows
  9. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G India Price Leaks Ahead of March 5 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Brings Rs. 51, Rs. 301 Prepaid Recharge Packs With Health Insurance Benefits
  2. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Launching on Android, iOS on March 25, Pre-Register to Get Blue Hyena Skin
  3. Tandav Row: Amazon Prime India Head Aparna Purohit’s Anticipatory Bail Plea Supreme Court Hearing on March 4
  4. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  5. Netflix Unveils 13 Indian Movies for 2021, With 5 New Films Led by Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Others
  6. SoundCloud to Adopt New 'Fan-Powered' Artist Payments Method
  7. Microsoft Teams Gets End-to-End Encryption, Channel-Sharing, Webinar Support for 1,000 Attendees, and More
  8. iPhone X Exploded Claims User in Australia Suing Apple for Second-Degree Burns
  9. Volvo to Go All Electric by 2030, Sell Exclusively Online
  10. Netflix Renews Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, The Big Day for Season 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com