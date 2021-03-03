Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will launch globally on Android and iOS on March 25. The new endless runner game set in the Crash Bandicoot universe has been published by King, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard. It adds some social features that the company claims bring “depth and progression to the game.” Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! brings the classic characters, enemies, and bosses that people have come to know in the past 25 years since the first Crash Bandicoot game released for the first PlayStation in 1996.

Antagonist Dr. Neo Cortex returns to Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! and Crash, along with his sister Coco, has to stop the doctor and his henchmen. Set in the Wumpa Island, the mechanics of the game involve running, jumping, and sliding across locations such as Turtle Woods, Lost City, Temple Ruins, and more. In-game challenges and rewards can be unlocked by looking for secret paths. You will get to battle Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio, Nina Cortex, or Dingodile and can also customise Crash for bonus XP points.

The developer states there will be over 100 hours of gameplay, over 50 bosses, and 12 lands. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will be a free to play game on Android and iOS when it launches on March 25. It has been available for pre-registration since October last year and players who sign up before the launch will get an exclusive mobile Blue Hyena Skin on launch day. The game will come with in-game purchases.

King soft launched Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! on Android in select Asian markets back in April 2020 with an official stable launch in July. The game went up for pre-registration on Android and iOS in October. King is known for its highly successful mobile game, Candy Crush Saga, which has over a billion installs on Google Play.

