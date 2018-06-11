Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Crackdown 3's New Trailer Shows Terry Crews at His Bombastic Best

 
, 11 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Crackdown 3's New Trailer Shows Terry Crews at His Bombastic Best

Microsoft showed off a trailer for Crackdown 3 at its E3 2018 event. The trailer was narrated by Terry Crews, who is a popular voice in the gaming community and even otherwise. In this trailer we got to see some cinematic visuals and some gameplay from Crackdown 3, where we saw the protagonist jumping from insanely high buildings and yet landing unharmed. We also saw him driving cars around to perform some crazy stunts, and we also got a look at some of the combat we can expect to see in the game. Crackdown 3 has recently been delayed to 2019, so there wasn’t that much to be excited about this Xbox exclusive unless you’re the type who loves trailers seen ahead of the game.

Crackdown three is a pen-world action adventure game where the focus is on doing impossible things to progress. Crackdown 3’s trailer shows several gameplay scenes where the character is seen firing missiles and bullets at enemies and even throwing a vehicle at an airborne spaceship.

The entire trailer is worth watching to get a taste of what’s coming, but with the delays we’ve seen already, it’s worth wondering whether Crackdown 3 will release anytime soon. You can watch it for yourself to judge if the game looks exciting.

 

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crackdown 3, E3 2018, Xbox
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Metro Exodus Release Date Announced at Microsoft Xbox E3 2018 Briefing
Forza Horizon 4 Set in Britain, Releases October 2 on Xbox, Windows 10, and Xbox Game Pass
Moto G6
Crackdown 3's New Trailer Shows Terry Crews at His Bombastic Best
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Turbo Chargers
TRENDING
  1. Fallout 76 Is Bethesda's Biggest Fallout Game Yet
  2. Ubisoft’s The Division 2 Could Be a Massive Improvement Over the Original
  3. Devil May Cry 5 Officially Announced, Out In Spring 2019
  4. WhatsApp for Android Now Making It Easier to Spot Forwarded Messages
  5. New Xbox One Exclusive from Bungie May Be Announced at Xbox E3 2018 Event
  6. Samsung Galaxy S7 Series Now Getting Android Oreo Update in India: Report
  7. BlackBerry KEY2 Is the Brand's First Smartphone to Come With Dual Cameras
  8. Xiaomi Starts Recruiting MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta Testers
  9. Motorola One Power With Android One Gets Its Specifications Leaked
  10. PS5 and Next Xbox Will Be the Last Consoles: Ubisoft CEO
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.