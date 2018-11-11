Crackdown 3 Release Date For Xbox One and Windows 10 PC Finally Announced

Microsoft's oft-delayed open-world action game, Crackdown 3 finally has a concrete release date. The Xbox One and Windows 10 PC exclusive will be playable from February 15, 2019. This was announced during X018, Microsoft's Xbox fan fest. To celebrate the Crackdown 3 release date reveal, Microsoft is making the original Crackdown free from now until November 30 as a goodwill gesture to fans of the series. The original Crackdown is playable on Xbox 360 and Xbox One via backwards compatibility. It features Xbox One X enhancements such as a sharper resolution.

"Developed by Microsoft Studios in collaboration with Sumo Digital and Elbow Rocket, Crackdown 3 will bring super-powered Agents to New Providence, an action-packed open-world, to take down a criminal corporation using an explosive set of weapons and abilities," reads a post from Microsoft. "Step up your boom in the campaign on your own or with a friend to unleash cooperative mayhem when Crackdown 3 launches on February 15, 2019. Crackdown 3 is available at launch with Xbox Game Pass and globally on Xbox One and Windows 10."

A Crackdown 3 release date is welcome news when you consider how often Microsoft had delayed the game in the past. During E3 2017 Microsoft said the game would be out on November 7, 2017. After this it was moved to a more nebulous Spring 2018 release window. Then it was shifted yet again to February 2019. The reason for the delays has been stated as getting all three game modes to work as they should.

How the game is received given its troubled development will be a point of interest. More so when you consider that February 2019 is filled to the brim with game releases including Anthem and Metro Exodus.

