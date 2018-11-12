Crackdown 3 PC System Requirements Revealed

Alongside the new release date reveal on Saturday, the storefront pages for Crackdown 3 also went live later that day to allow fans to pre-order the game, which comes with the minimum and recommended system requirements for those planning to play on Windows 10 PCs. Microsoft recommends a Nvidia GeForce 1060 4GB and a 4th-gen Intel Core i5 processor for the “best experience”, while a Nvidia GeForce 750 Ti and a 3rd-gen Intel Core i5 chip are the basic requirements to run the game.

Here are the full system requirements for Crackdown 3, courtesy of the Xbox Store:

Crackdown 3 PC system requirements – minimum

OS: Windows 10 x64 14393.0 or higher

CPU: Intel Core i5-3470, AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce 750 Ti, AMD Radeon R7 260X

VRAM: 2GB

Crackdown 3 PC system requirements – recommended

OS: Windows 10 x64 14393.222 or higher

CPU: Intel Core i5-4690, AMD FX-8350

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GeForce 970 / 1060, AMD Radeon R9 290X / RX 480

VRAM: 4GB

Common specifications include DirectX 12 API with Hardware Feature Level 11, and integrated keyboard and mouse.

Crackdown 3 is slated to release February 15, 2019 on Xbox One and Windows 10, after multiple delays. You can pre-order the game via the Xbox Store at Rs. 3,999. Crackdown 3 is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, which means you can it play on both platforms once you buy it. It is also available as part of Microsoft's gaming subscription service Xbox Game Pass, which costs Rs. 699 per month.

