NDTV Gadgets360.com

Crackdown 3 PC System Requirements Revealed

, 12 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Crackdown 3 PC System Requirements Revealed

Highlights

  • Crackdown 3 slated for February 2019
  • Nvidia GeForce 1060 4GB recommended
  • Intel Core i5 3rd gen part of minimum specs

Alongside the new release date reveal on Saturday, the storefront pages for Crackdown 3 also went live later that day to allow fans to pre-order the game, which comes with the minimum and recommended system requirements for those planning to play on Windows 10 PCs. Microsoft recommends a Nvidia GeForce 1060 4GB and a 4th-gen Intel Core i5 processor for the “best experience”, while a Nvidia GeForce 750 Ti and a 3rd-gen Intel Core i5 chip are the basic requirements to run the game.

Here are the full system requirements for Crackdown 3, courtesy of the Xbox Store:

Crackdown 3 PC system requirements – minimum

  • OS: Windows 10 x64 14393.0 or higher
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-3470, AMD FX-6300
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce 750 Ti, AMD Radeon R7 260X
  • VRAM: 2GB
  • OS: Windows 10 x64 14393.222 or higher
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-4690, AMD FX-8350
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce 970 / 1060, AMD Radeon R9 290X / RX 480
  • VRAM: 4GB

Common specifications include DirectX 12 API with Hardware Feature Level 11, and integrated keyboard and mouse.

Crackdown 3 is slated to release February 15, 2019 on Xbox One and Windows 10, after multiple delays. You can pre-order the game via the Xbox Store at Rs. 3,999. Crackdown 3 is an Xbox Play Anywhere title, which means you can it play on both platforms once you buy it. It is also available as part of Microsoft's gaming subscription service Xbox Game Pass, which costs Rs. 699 per month.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crackdown, Crackdown 3, Microsoft Studios, Sumo Digital
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Facebook to Make Arbitration for Harassment Claims Optional: Report
Billion Capture Plus
Crackdown 3 PC System Requirements Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go Smartphone With 6-Inch Display Unveiled
  2. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  3. Xiaomi Raises Prices of Mobiles and Other Products by up to Rs. 2,000
  4. Google Duo Now Gives Cash Rewards to New Users, Referrers in India
  5. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Has Introduced Recently
  6. OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple Colour Variant to Launch in India Soon
  7. Facebook Launches 'Lasso' Short Form Video App for Android, iOS
  8. Everything You Need to Know About Fallout 76
  9. WhatsApp for iOS Beta Version Now Publicly Available: How to Download
  10. Rajma Chawal, Narcos: Mexico, More on Netflix in November
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.