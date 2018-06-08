Crackdown 3 for Xbox One and Windows 10 Delayed to 2019: Microsoft

Xbox One and Windows 10 PC exclusive Crackdown 3 was rumoured to be delayed to 2019. Microsoft has now confirmed that this is indeed the case. While the company hasn't given a new Crackdown 3 release date it has said you can expect it in February 2019. In addition to this, the company has also stated that the game will be at the Xbox E3 2018 event. With State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves being the only two other Xbox exclusives this year, it makes for a lean roster. Unless of course, rumours of a new Halo and Gears of War are correct.

"Our fans’ response to the signature antics and explosive gameplay of Crackdown 3 has been incredible. To ensure we deliver the experience they deserve, Crackdown 3 will be launching in Feb 2019. We look forward to sharing more on Crackdown 3 this Sunday during the Xbox E3 2018 briefing," a statement from the company reads.

Previously Kotaku, citing "two people familiar with the game’s release plans" reported that Crackdown 3 will be out in 2019. Kotaku’s track record has been solid in the past, confirming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s lack of single-player campaign and multiple Assassin’s Creed entries to name a few.

Before this, Microsoft announced that the pen-world action-adventure Crackdown 3 is not going to be out at the same time as the Xbox One X. Slated for a November 7 release date, the game for Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Windows 10 has been pushed back to next year.

“Crackdown 3 is a hugely ambitious game and we want to ensure we deliver the right experiences all the way through every part of the game, whether that’s campaign, co-op multiplayer or our competitive multiplayer mode, Wrecking Zone,” said Microsoft Publishing General Manager Shannon Loftis to Polygon.

The reason for the delay at the time has been slated as getting all three game modes to work as they should.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.