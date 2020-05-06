Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Coronavirus: Activision, Electronic Arts Post Strong Earnings as People Stay at Home and Play

Coronavirus: Activision, Electronic Arts Post Strong Earnings as People Stay at Home and Play

Activision said an average of 102 million people played its games online per month in the first quarter of this year.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 6 May 2020 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Activision, Electronic Arts Post Strong Earnings as People Stay at Home and Play

Activision said an average of 102 million people played its games online per month in Q1 2020

Highlights
  • Activision says CoD: Warzone gained 60 million players since launch
  • EA said its latest FIFA game saw 25 million players
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order say more than 10 million players

US video game titans Activision and Electronic Arts on Tuesday reported strong earnings as people staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic turn to games such as "Call of Duty."

Activision said an average of 102 million people played its games online per month in the first quarter of this year, with Call of Duty: Warzone racking up more than 60 million players since its launch in March.

"Our goal to connect the world through epic entertainment is more important to our players than ever before," Activision Blizzard chief executive Bobby Kotick said in an earnings release.

"In the face of so many difficulties, our employees have made certain that the joy, the engagement, and the benefits of gaming remain an effective way to help keep our 400 million players around the world connected and safe."

Play of Overwatch and World of Warcraft continued to climb, and the popular color-matching smartphone game Candy Crush held firm as the top-grossing franchise in US mobile app stores, according to Activision.

Activision reported profit of $505 million (roughly Rs. 3,820 crores) on revenue of $1.8 billion (roughly Rs. 13,600 crores) in the quarter.

Electronic Arts reported that its net income doubled to $418 million (roughly Rs. 3,160 crores) on revenue that grew to $1.4 billion (roughly Rs. 10,600 crores) in the first three months of this year.

The latest installment in the popular FIFA soccer video game franchise boasted more than 25 million players, and the Madden NFL 20 title -- devoted to US pro football -- saw the highest online engagement numbers in franchise history.

A freshly released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order title boasted more than 10 million users.

"We're humbled to see people around the world connecting through our games during this unprecedented period," EA chief executive Andrew Wilson said in an earnings release.

Uncharted terrain
California-based EA warned, however, that the full effect of the crisis on its business remained tough to predict.

People without jobs might have time for play, but might be more interested in finding work or saving money. Working remotely could take a toll on game company productivity.

Meanwhile, new players might stick with video games after restrictions on movement lift.

Activision Blizzard shares climbed some five percent in after-market trades, while EA shares slid by about four percent as investors toyed with how they might navigate the uncharted terrain.

Spending in the US on video game hardware, software, accessories and game cards in March totaled $1.6 billion (roughly Rs. 12,120 crores), up 35 percent from the same month last year, according to industry tracker NPD.

NPD said that freshly-launched Animal Crossing: New Horizons from Nintendo was the top selling game in the US in March, making a stellar debut during the pandemic.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the second best-selling game in March, and the top selling video game in the US to date, according to NPD.

Nintendo Switch hardware sales more than doubled when compared to a year ago, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console sales each grew by more than 25 percent, NPD reported.

Cloud play
Spending on digital video games globally hit a record high $10 billion (roughly Rs. 75,788 crores) in March, according to market tracker SuperData.

"Individuals are turning to games as a reliable entertainment option during the COVID-19 crisis and are using online multiplayer to keep in touch with others," SuperData said in a blog post.

Spending rose 15 percent on mobile games, a lot of them played on smartphones, reaching $5.7 billion (roughly Rs. 43,190 crores) in March, SuperData reported.

Among other leading titles, Pokemon Go saw revenue for the mobile game grow 18 percent in March after maker Niantic modified features to make it easier to play without needing to be out and about, according to SuperData.

New-generation Xbox and PlayStation consoles along with games tailored for the hardware are to launch by the end of this year.

Consoles face a potential threat from the advent of cloud gaming, however.

Google early this month made its Stadia online video game service free to provide an escape for those hunkered down at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched late last year, Stadia is crafted to let people access console-quality games as easily as they do email on an array of internet-linked devices.

"Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating," Stadia vice president Phil Harrison said in an online post.

"Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you're stuck at home."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gaming, Electronic Arts, Activision, EA, Coronavirus
Apple's WWDC 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference Starts on June 22, Will Be Virtual and Free
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras

Related Stories

Coronavirus: Activision, Electronic Arts Post Strong Earnings as People Stay at Home and Play
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Brings Changes to Miramar Map and New Features
  3. Apple's Online-Only Developers Conference Starts June 22, and Will Be Free
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  5. Top 5 Workout Apps to Download During Lockdown in India
  6. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  7. Oppo A92 With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Tecno Spark 5, Tecno Spark 5 Air with 2GB RAM, 5000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to Be Read by Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham, Others
  2. French Hacker Says Aarogya Setu App Has ‘Security Issue’; Developers Refutes the Claim
  3. Coronavirus: Activision, Electronic Arts Post Strong Earnings as People Stay at Home and Play
  4. Apple's WWDC 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference Starts on June 22, Will Be Virtual and Free
  5. Coronavirus: State-Backed Hackers Targeting Responders, US and UK Warn
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Mi.com, Amazon: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  7. Hasmukh: Delhi High Court Refuses to Grant Interim Stay on Streaming of Series
  8. Bois Locker Room Case: Instagram Says Objectionable Content Removed
  9. China Launches Spacecraft on Its Largest Carrier Rocket: Report
  10. Microsoft Teams to Increase Group Call Limit to 250 This Month to Rival Zoom, Google Meet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com