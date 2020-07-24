Contra Returns Mobile Game May Be Getting a Worldwide Release

Contra Returns, the mobile version of the iconic 90's game, may soon be getting a worldwide release, or at least a wider release as per the tweet by developers TiMi Studios. Contra Returns was originally released in China in 2017 and then in Taiwan in 2018. Then, an English version of the game was released in Southeast Asian countries later in 2018. Now, looks like the game will be getting a wider release and the developers are looking for feedback from fans of the franchise to make it “the best that it can be.”

TiMi Studios tweeted that Contra Returns has been quite successful in parts of the world that got to play it and following this success, the developers plan to have a “wider release.” The studio did not share a timeline for when the game will be released and which regions will have access to it.

Contra Returns has pretty much the same gameplay as the original game from the 90's. It has been adapted for mobile and plays like most other side-scrollers. It is currently listed as Garena Contra Returns on the Google Play store but is unavailable for download in India. TiMi Studios partnered with Garena and Tencent to release the game back in 2017 and will likely continue this partnership to bring the game to the rest of the world.

Further, the developers have asked fans to give them some feedback to help improve the game. From the survey, it seems like they want to get an idea of the market for the game and what section of people will play it and on what kind of device. This will help the developers adapt the game for its audience.

As of now, there is no release date or timeline for Contra Returns but it is possible that the “wider release” will happen within this year. TiMi Studios has developed games like the highly popular Call of Duty: Mobile, Arena of Valor, and Honor of Kings.

