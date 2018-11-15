NDTV Gadgets360.com

Command & Conquer, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 4K Remasters Announced

, 15 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Command & Conquer, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 4K Remasters Announced

Highlights

  • The first two C&C games are getting 4K remasters
  • EA working with many of the original developers
  • There’s no expected release year, as yet

EA has announced remasters of the original Command & Conquer from 1995, and its 1996 follow-up Command & Conquer: Red Alert. The two real-time strategy (RTS) games will be updated to 4K resolution, EA creative director Jim Vessella said, and will also include all previously released expansions, Covert Ops, Counterstrike, and Aftermath, without any microtransactions. All that will be available as one giant remastered collection at launch.

Development has yet to start on the C&C remaster project, Vessella noted, though they have picked two partners to work with. One of them is Petroglyph Games, which includes many of the original developers from Westwood Studios in co-creator and lead programmer Joe Bostic, music composer Frank Klepacki, lead programmer Steve Tall, original community manager Ted Morris, and audio guy Mike Legg. EA will also work with Lemon Sky Studios to bring both titles into the 4K era, terming Lemon Sky as having “a unique speciality in remastering classic RTS titles”.

Command & Conquer was originally envisioned to be set in a fantasy world, Bostic said in the announcement, with humans, wizards, magical beasts as three factions. But with the Gulf War in the news and believing fantasy to be too niche in the mid-90s, the developers decided to opt for modern military, which would become the bedrock going forward. He added that Red Alert began as an expansion, but it turned out to be “so massive” that they converted it into a standalone title.

Before the remasters of the original two, EA will release the free-to-play mobile title Command & Conquer: Rivals on December 4.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Command Conquer, Command Conquer Red Alert, Command and Conquer, EA
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Pixel 3 Display Flickering Issue Reported by Some Users, Google Said to Be Replacing Units
Pricee
Command & Conquer, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 4K Remasters Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infocus Snap 4
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5, 5T Android Pie Beta Update Rolling Out in China: Reports
  2. New Realme Phone With MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Begins in India
  4. Xiaomi Apologises as 'Flash Sale' Angers Customers in the UK
  5. Night Sight for Google Camera App Rolling Out Now to Pixel Smartphones
  6. Nokia 106 (2018) Debuts With a Contoured Design
  7. iPhone X 'Got Hot and Exploded', Claims User; Apple Investigates
  8. WhatsApp Spotted With an Option to Share Contact Info via QR Code
  9. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India Launch Set for November 20, Price Tipped
  10. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.