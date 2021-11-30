Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Clarity Boost Feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Edge Browser

Microsoft Clarity Boost Feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Edge Browser

Clarity Boost basically makes the less blurry and small elements sharper.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 November 2021 13:28 IST
Microsoft Clarity Boost Feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Edge Browser

Photo Credit: Xbox

Clarity Boost uses client-side scaling to improve the visual quality

Highlights
  • Clarity Boost was rolled out to a few players in select regions
  • The optimisation is now available on Microsoft Edge Canary
  • Larger roll out of Clarity Boost is scheduled by next year

Microsoft's Clarity Boost optimisation for Xbox Cloud Gaming (aka xCloud) is now available on Microsoft Edge browser, an executive from Xbox has announced. As per the company, Clarity Boost is claimed to improve the visual quality of the video stream. Recently, Xbox Cloud Gaming support was rolled out to a few Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X owners in select regions to stream games over the cloud. A must have for these users was that they should have an active Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Milena Gonzalez, Program Manager at Xbox, writes in a blog post that “Xbox Cloud Gaming partnered with Microsoft Edge to create an improved experience” (Clarity Boost) that will “provide an optimal look and feel while playing Xbox games from the cloud”. Clarity Boost is one of the cloud gaming optimisations that is available on Microsoft Edge Canary, and it uses a set of client-side scaling improvements to improve the visual quality of the stream. She also says that Clarity Boost will be available to all Microsoft Edge users by next year.

Those interested can download Microsoft Edge Canary to experience Clarity Boost before it is widely available on Microsoft Edge. If you have Microsoft Edge Canary, navigate to edge://settings/help to make sure you are on version 96.0.1033.0 or later. Now go to www.xbox.com/play, log in, and start a game. In the browser, open the more actions (…) menu, and select Enable Clarity Boost option.

As mentioned, Xbox Cloud Gaming support was rolled out to a few compatible Xbox consoles owners in select regions. Xbox Cloud Gaming is a win-win deal for users who have fast connections but limited Internet bandwidth. These users can purchase Game Pass Ultimate subscription to try games before deciding to download them.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Clarity Boost, Clarity Boost, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Samsung Galaxy A23 Tipped to Launch in 4G and 5G Versions, Feature 50-Megapixel Main Camera
Microsoft Clarity Boost Feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Edge Browser
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event
  3. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  4. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  6. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  7. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  8. Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo Launched in India: All Details
  9. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  10. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to React to Messages
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Trading in India: No Proposal to Recognise Crypto, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  2. MIUI 13 Tipped to Release With Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi 12X and Redmi K50 to Get Android 11-Based Update
  3. Microsoft Clarity Boost Feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Edge Browser
  4. Samsung Galaxy A23 Tipped to Launch in 4G and 5G Versions, Feature 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  5. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. The Book of Boba Fett to Release on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, English
  7. Rocket League Sideswipe Game Now Available to Download for Free on Android, iOS Globally
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Version, Major Update Scheduled for Q1 2022: CD Projekt
  9. Realme GT 2 Pro Officially Confirmed, Will Debut as Brand’s Most Premium Flagship Phone
  10. Motorola Edge X30 Teased; Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com