Civilization VI Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced

, 07 September 2018
Highlights

  • Civilization VI for Nintendo Switch hits the console this year
  • No price has been announced
  • Take-Two's track record on the Switch is spotty at best

Popular strategy series Civilization will be gracing the Nintendo Switch with Civilization VI. Last released on the iPad, Civilization VI for Nintendo Switch brings new content, the latest updates, and fresh scenarios. The Civilization VI Nintendo Switch release date is November 16 this year. No price has been given just yet. Though if we had to hazard a guess, it would be similar to what the game costs on the iPad, around $30. There's no confirmation as to Civilization VI being available as a physical release on cartridge or a download size either.

Nonetheless, Civilization VI on the Nintendo Switch comes with some features bespoke to the platform such as cooperative play for upto four players via local Wi-Fi. No confirmation of Civilization VI having touchscreen support on the Switch has been made either.

Civilization VI Nintendo Switch content packs

  • Vikings Scenario Pack
  • Poland Civilization and Scenario Pack
  • Australia Civilization and Scenario Pack
  • Persia and Macedon Civilization and Scenario Pack

Civilization VI first hit PC in October 2016. Since then it's been made available on the iPad since December 2017. The Nintendo Switch seems like a good fit for the game given its relatively low specifications.

That said, Civilization VI publisher Take-Two has a spotty track record with its Switch output. Its yearly NBA entries turn out alright while WWE 2K18 was a case study on how not to port a game for the console. Hopefully this won't be the case with Civilization VI.

Comments

Further reading: Civilization VI, Civ 6, Civilization 6, Take Two, Nintendo Switch
Civilization VI Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced
