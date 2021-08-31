Technology News
loading

China Cuts Down Playing Time for Under-18 Gamers to 3 Hours a Week

China’s new social policing measures limit under-18s to playing for one hour a day — 8pm to 9pm — only on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 August 2021 10:39 IST
China Cuts Down Playing Time for Under-18 Gamers to 3 Hours a Week

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Dean Van Der Linde

The restrictions, which apply to any devices including phones, are body blow to a global gaming industry

Highlights
  • NPPA regulator coincide with broader clampdown against China's tech giant
  • Gaming companies will be barred from providing services to minors
  • The new rules swiftly became one of the most discussed topics on Weibo

China has forbidden under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week, a stringent social intervention that it said was needed to pull the plug on a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium".

The new rules, published on Monday, are part of a major shift by Beijing to strengthen control over its society and key sectors of its economy, including tech, education, and property, after years of runaway growth.

The restrictions, which apply to any devices including phones, are a body blow to a global gaming industry that caters to tens of millions of young players in the world's most lucrative market.

They limit under-18s to playing for one hour a day - 8pm to 9pm - on only Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, according to the Xinhua state news agency. They can also play for an hour, at the same time, on public holidays.

The rules from the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) regulator coincide with a broader clampdown by Beijing against China's tech giants, such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings.

The campaign to prevent what state media has described as the "savage growth" of some companies has wiped tens of billions of dollars off shares traded at home and abroad.

"Teenagers are the future of our motherland," Xinhua quoted an unnamed NPPA spokesperson as saying. "Protecting the physical and mental health of minors is related to the people's vital interests, and relates to the cultivation of the younger generation in the era of national rejuvenation."

Gaming companies will be barred from providing services to minors in any form outside the stipulated hours and must ensure they have put real-name verification systems in place, said the regulator, which oversees the country's video games market.

Previously, China had limited the length of time under-18s could play video games to 1.5 hours on any day and three hours on holidays under 2019 rules.

The new rules swiftly became one of the most discussed topics on Weibo, China's answer to Twitter. Some users expressed support for the measures while others said they were surprised at how drastic the rules were.

"This is so fierce that I'm utterly speechless," said one comment that received over 700 likes.

Others expressed doubt that the restrictions could be enforced. "They will just use their parents' logins, how can they control it?" asked one.

Gaming shares zapped

The Chinese games market will generate an estimated $45.6 billion (roughly Rs. 3,34,020 crores) of revenue in 2021, ahead of the United States, according to analytics firm Newzoo.

The crackdown reverberated around the world.

Shares in Amsterdam-listed tech investment company Prosus, which holds a 29 percent stake in Chinese social media and video games group Tencent, were down 1.45 percent, while European online video gaming stocks Ubisoft and Embracer Group each fell over 2 percent.

Shares of Chinese gaming stocks slid in pre-market trading in the United States with NetEase falling over 6 percent and mobile game publisher Bilibili dropping 3 percent.

About 62.5 percent of Chinese minors often play games online, and 13.2 percent of underage mobile game users play mobile games for more than two hours a day on working days, according to state media.

Gaming companies have been on edge in recent weeks as state media criticised gaming addiction among young people, signalling a regulatory crackdown.

A state media outlet described online games as "spiritual opium" this month and cited Tencent's Honor of Kings in an article that called for more curbs on the industry, battering shares in the world's largest gaming firm by revenue.

Tencent later announced new measures to reduce the time and money children spend on games, starting with Honor of Kings. Its president also said it was working with regulators to explore ways in which the total amount of time minors spent on gaming could be capped across all titles in the industry.

The NPPA regulator told Xinhua it would increase the frequency and intensity of inspections for online gaming companies to ensure they were putting in place time limits and anti-addiction systems.

It also said that parents and teachers played key roles in curbing gaming addiction.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alibaba Group, Tencent, Honor of Kings
Apple Buys Primephonic, Plans to Launch Its Own Classical Music App in 2022

Related Stories

China Cuts Down Playing Time for Under-18 Gamers to 3 Hours a Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  2. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  4. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Other Realme Phones Get a Price Hike in India
  5. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
  6. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  7. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  8. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix India Now Supports UPI AutoPay for Recurring Payments
  2. Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Range With Snapdragon 4100+, SpO2 Sensor Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 7 Series Getting New Features, Improvements With OxygenOS Updates
  4. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Allegedly Spotted on Apple TV+ Show Ted Lasso Ahead of Launch
  5. Smartphone Shipments Expected to Keep Growing as Emerging Markets Show Recovery: IDC
  6. Nigeria to Launch Its Own Cryptocurrency 'eNaira' in Partnership With Bitt
  7. China Cuts Down Playing Time for Under-18 Gamers to 3 Hours a Week
  8. Apple Buys Primephonic, Plans to Launch Its Own Classical Music App in 2022
  9. Mi NoteBook Ultra, Mi NoteBook Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Availability
  10. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com