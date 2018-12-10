NDTV Gadgets360.com

China Sets Up Online Games Review Panel, Raises Approval Resumption Hopes

, 10 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
China Sets Up Online Games Review Panel, Raises Approval Resumption Hopes

Highlights

  • Regulators have set up an online video games ethics committee
  • It has already reviewed 20 titles according to the state media
  • China is the world's biggest gaming market

Chinese regulators have set up an online video games ethics committee that has already reviewed 20 titles, state media said, raising hopes the government was preparing to resume an approval process that has been frozen for most of this year.

China, the world's biggest gaming market, stopped approving new titles from March amid a regulatory overhaul triggered by growing criticism of video games for being violent and leading to myopia as well as addiction among young users.

The freeze on new approvals has pressured gaming-related stocks and clouded the outlook for mobile games, with industry leader Tencent Holdings reporting its first profit decline in more than a decade in the June quarter.

But in a sign an end to the regulatory uncertainty could be near, state media Xinhua reported late on Friday that the new games ethics committee - under the guidance of Chinese Communist Party propaganda department - had already reviewed 20 games.

It has requested for a revamp of 11 titles to "eliminate moral hazard", and rejected the remaining nine citing improper content, Xinhua added.

Industry insiders welcomed the move by the committee made up of experts on games and adolescence problems from universities, industry associations, research institutions and media outlets.

"We view this as a progressive step with more strategic directions likely to be given out by end of this month," Jefferies said in a research note.

"This could potentially be followed by timetable announcement of approval resumption before mid-2019."

Tencent declined to comment.

However an executive from the technology giant said on condition of anonymity: "I think the sign is, it's almost the year end, the revamp should come to completion."

Tencent has lost more than $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7.1 lakh crores) in market value since the start of the year amid regulatory uncertainty.

On Monday, the stock was down 1.2 percent, in line with the broader market.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, Tencent
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Update Brings November 2018 Security Patch, Face Unlock Optimisations: Report
Samsung Galaxy S10 Screen Sizes Leak; Galaxy S10 Lite Emerges With Flat Screen Design
Pricee
China Sets Up Online Games Review Panel, Raises Approval Resumption Hopes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8s Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
  3. Nokia 8.1 With Android 9, Snapdragon 710 Expected to Launch in India Today
  4. Amazon Kicks Off Apple Sale With Discounts On 2018 MacBook Air, iPhone X, and More
  5. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  6. Samsung Galaxy A8s Specifications Tipped by Listing Ahead of Launch Today
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Smartphones Go Official
  8. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  9. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  10. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.