NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • China Restarts Video Game Approvals After Months Long Freeze, Tencent Missing From List

China Restarts Video Game Approvals After Months-Long Freeze, Tencent Missing From List

, 31 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
China Restarts Video Game Approvals After Months-Long Freeze, Tencent Missing From List

China on Saturday approved the release of 80 online video games after a freeze on such approvals for most of the year.

However, the approved titles, listed on the website of the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, did not include games from industry leader Tencent Holdings.

China, the world's biggest gaming market, stopped approving new video games in March amid a regulatory overhaul triggered by growing criticism of video games for being violent and allegations that they were causing myopia as well as addiction among young users.

Tencent Holdings's shares surged on Friday after the lengthy freeze in approvals had ended. Feng Shixin, a senior official of the ruling Communist Party's Propaganda department, said in a speech at a gaming conference in the southern city of Haikou that a first batch of approvals for games had been completed, according to a transcript of the speech and the organisers of the event.

That helped propel Tencent's shares up by as much as 4.6 percent, putting the gaming-to-social media giant on course for its steepest daily share price jump in over a month.

China stopped approving new titles from March amid a regulatory overhaul triggered by growing criticism of video games for being violent and leading to myopia as well as addiction among young users.

The freeze on new approvals has pressured gaming-related stocks and clouded the outlook for mobile games, rattling industry leader Tencent and peers like NetEase.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, Tencent Holdings
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi Mix 4 to Sport a Triple Camera Setup and Snapdragon 855: Report
NASA's New Horizons to Fly Past Ultima Thule Tonight, Here's How to Watch
Pricee
China Restarts Video Game Approvals After Months-Long Freeze, Tencent Missing From List
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Qualcomm Days Sale Offers Discounts on These Smartphones
  2. Huawei P Smart (2019) With Android Pie, Dewdrop Display Launched
  3. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Phones Today
  4. Nokia 9 PureView Leaked Press Render Shows Penta-Lens Camera Setup
  5. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
  6. Aquaman Bests Suicide Squad as It Nears $750 Million Worldwide
  7. Samsung Galaxy S9 Facing Battery Drain After Pie Update, Some Users Report
  8. Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi Mix 4 Said to Sport Triple Cameras and Snapdragon 855 SoC
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Android Pie Update Scheduled for January Release
  10. Honor V20 (Honor View 20): Top 5 Features You Should Know About
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.