Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • China Regulator Approves 95 New Video Games, Including From Tencent, NetEase

China Regulator Approves 95 New Video Games, Including From Tencent, NetEase

, 08 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
China Regulator Approves 95 New Video Games, Including From Tencent, NetEase

China's content regulator on Friday said it has approved the monetisation of 95 new video games, including titles from Tencent Holdings and NetEase.

The games include Tencent's Journey to Fairyland 2, a 3D online game, and two others from NetEase.

China has approved 726 video games since December.

An almost year-long approval hiatus last year dragged down shares in companies such as Tencent, wiping billions of dollars off their market value.

Without approval, companies cannot monetise games in China, such as through in-game purchases.

Industry insiders estimate there are at least 5,000 games awaiting approval as a backlog built up during the hiatus, prompted in part by public concern about violent content and game addiction.

China approved 9,651 domestic and foreign online games in all of 2017.

Tencent, Asia's biggest listed firm by market value, has been reeling from increased scrutiny of online gaming amid calls to tackle child addiction in the world's largest gaming market.

The impact of online games on the country's youth has attracted scrutiny from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who last year urged all levels of government to implement effective schemes to prevent and treat the high incidence of myopia that authorities suspect is linked to game addiction.

China's largest gaming and social media firm has imposed a playtime restriction since July, allowing a maximum of one hour a day for children 12 years old and under, and a maximum of two hours for those aged 13 to 18.

Founded in 1998, Shenzhen-based Tencent enjoyed uninterrupted growth from when it went public in 2004 until last year when it saw more than $200 billion wiped off its market value from a peak hit in January.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent, NetEase
Hotstar Announces Five Originals: M.S. Dhoni Docu-Drama, The Office Remake Among Others
Tokyo Court Orders Facebook to Disclose Details on Fake Instagram Account Creators
Pricee
China Regulator Approves 95 New Video Games, Including From Tencent, NetEase
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

LG G7 ThinQ
TRENDING
  1. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  2. Captain Marvel Is No Match for Wonder Woman, and That’s a Shame
  3. M.S. Dhoni and The Office Remake Part of Hotstar’s First Five Originals
  4. Fitbit Launches Lower-Cost Fitness Devices to Combat Samsung, Apple
  5. Ant Audio Launches New Range of Audio Products in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  7. Why ACT Fibernet Is Actually Looking Forward to the Jio GigaFiber Rollout
  8. Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 OC Review
  9. Blaupunkt Launches New Range of Wireless and Wired Earphones in India
  10. BSNL Extends 25 Percent Cashback on Annual Broadband Plans Till March 31
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.