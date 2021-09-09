Technology News
loading

New Online Games’ Approval Said to Be Suspended by China: Report

China moved last month to ban under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 September 2021 16:14 IST
New Online Games’ Approval Said to Be Suspended by China: Report

They limit under-18s to playing for one hour a day — 8pm to 9pm — on only Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays

Highlights
  • China has conducted a broad crackdown on a wide range of sectors
  • This includes tech, education, and property
  • The restrictions apply to any devices including phones

China has temporarily suspended approval for all new online games in a bid to curb a gaming addiction among young people, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The decision was revealed at a meeting between Chinese authorities and industry giants Tencent and NetEase, the report said, adding that it was not clear until when the suspension would last.

Beijing on Wednesday had summoned gaming firms including Tencent and NetEase.

Tencent declined to comment. NetEase did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

China moved in August to ban under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week, saying this was needed to curb a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium".

The new rules are part of a major shift by Beijing to strengthen control over its society and key sectors of its economy, including tech, education, and property, after years of runaway growth.

The restrictions, which apply to any devices including phones, are a body blow to a global gaming industry that caters to tens of millions of young players in the world's most lucrative market.

They limit under-18s to playing for one hour a day — 8pm to 9pm — on only Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, according to the Xinhua state news agency. They can also play for an hour, at the same time, on public holidays.

The rules from the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) regulator coincide with a broader clampdown by Beijing against China's tech giants, such as Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How will India's new liberalised drone rules impact the industry? And where are they left wanting? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent, Alibaba
Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Tipped to Launch Soon in India 
Facebook, Ray-Ban Smart Glasses' Official-Looking Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

New Online Games’ Approval Said to Be Suspended by China: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  2. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  3. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, Next-Gen AirPods Key Features Leaked
  5. Realme Pad With 10.4-Inch Display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  6. Vivo X70 Key Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Release Date Set for Thursday
  8. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G's Support Pages Go Live in India
  10. Realme Pad Specifications Teased, Will Come With Helio G80 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Ray-Ban Smart Glasses' Official-Looking Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  2. New Online Games’ Approval Said to Be Suspended by China: Report
  3. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Tipped to Launch Soon in India 
  4. iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods (3rd Generation) Key Specifications, Features Leaked
  5. Bitcoin Has Future in More Countries, Young People Positive About Cryptocurrency: Cardano Founder
  6. Google Pixel 6 Series Teased With Instagram Post, YouTube Video; Launch Date Tipped Again
  7. Realme Pad With 10.4-Inch Display Launched in India; Realme Cobble, Pocket Bluetooth Speakers Debut as Well
  8. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Nvidia Seeks EU Approval for Arm Deal, Decision Due October 13: European Commission Filing
  10. MIT Researchers Build Powerful Superconducting Magnet That Can Lead to Clean Fusion Energy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com