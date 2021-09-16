Technology News
loading

Game Approvals Said to Be Slowed by China to Enforce Tough New Rules

Last month, China forbade more than three hours of video games a week for those younger than 18.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 September 2021 16:42 IST
Game Approvals Said to Be Slowed by China to Enforce Tough New Rules

Late in August, NPPA asked developers to resubmit titles in line with the new measures

Highlights
  • Regulators are cracking down on increasingly popular zombie-themed games
  • Scrutiny was also stepped up on subjects regulators consider undesirable
  • China has cracked down on a broad range of industries

China is reviewing new games to ensure they meet stricter criteria for content and protection of children, Bloomberg News said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The media watchdog is re-evaluating titles submitted for approval by game developers from Tencent to Netease to make sure they comply with fresh curbs imposed in August, the report said.

Tencent declined to comment on the report, and Netease did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Last month, China forbade more than three hours of video games a week for those younger than 18, a stringent rule aimed at halting a growing addiction to what it once called "spiritual opium".

Late in August, the National Press and Publications Administration (NPPA) asked developers to resubmit titles in line with the new measures, the report said.

Regulators are cracking down on increasingly popular zombie-themed games that are considered "too scary" by NPPA standards, it added.

Scrutiny was also stepped up on subjects regulators consider undesirable, such as "boys' love" themes that have recently become trendy, it said.

China has cracked down on a broad range of industries from tech to education and property as it tightens control after years of runaway growth.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent
OnePlus 9RT Allegedly Receives Certification in China Ahead of Official Launch: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Game Approvals Said to Be Slowed by China to Enforce Tough New Rules
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  5. Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet With 120Hz Display Refresh Rate, Smart Pen Launched
  6. GoPro Hero 10 Black Launched With GP2 Processor, 5.3K Recording
  7. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30
  8. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Set to Launch in India on September 29
  9. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  10. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Series Tipped to Launch in India Next Week, Realme Band 2 May Also Debut
  2. Apple AirPods 3 in Production, Expected to Launch in October: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition Launched With Smart Caddie App to Help Track Your Shots
  4. GoPro Hero 10 Black With New GP2 Processor, HyperSmooth 4.0, 5.3K Video Recording Launched
  5. NFT Marketplace OpenSea Confirms Product Head’s Involvement in Insider Trading Scam
  6. Oppo F19s Specifications Leaked; Could Come With 6.43-Inch AMOLED Display, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE India Launch Date Set for September 29: Specifications
  8. Noise Buds VS303 TWS Earphones With Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  9. Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters India Sales Crossed Rs. 600 Crores on First Day, Says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal
  10. Game Approvals Said to Be Slowed by China to Enforce Tough New Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com