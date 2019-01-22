NDTV Gadgets360.com

China Approves Third Batch of Video Games; Still No Tencent

, 22 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
China Approves Third Batch of Video Games; Still No Tencent

China's broadcasting regulator on Tuesday approved the release of a third batch of video games after a freeze for most of last year, with industry-leader Tencent Holdings still absent from the list of new titles.

The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television approved 93 games in its third list since December. It last approved 84 games earlier this month.

Tencent's domestic rival NetEase was also absent from the list for the third time.

China is home to the world's largest video game market, where 620 million players spent $37.9 billion (roughly Rs. 2,70,000 crores) last year mostly on mobile and PC games, showed data from gaming market researcher Newzoo.

But authorities stopped approving the release of new titles from March last year amid a regulatory overhaul triggered by growing concern about violent content and game addiction, particularly among young players.

Tencent's share price subsequently tumbled, wiping billions of dollars from the stock's market value. The shares are still down as much as 20 percent compared with before the freeze, and were trading more than 1 percent lower on Tuesday.

Tencent, the country's market leader in terms of gaming revenue, both produces and distributes games. Its fantasy multi-player role-playing battle game, Honour of Kings, is the top-grossing mobile game in China.

In 2017, it announced it would bring South Korea's PlayerUnknown's Battleground to China, the world's best-selling game at the time. However, it has yet to receive a licence that would allow it to monetise the game though it has altered the content to meet China's strict rules on violence and gore.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent, NetEase, China
Facebook to Add 1,000 New Jobs in Ireland by Year-End
Pricee
China Approves Third Batch of Video Games; Still No Tencent
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Carnival
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Dropped From Stairs, Used as a Skate in Latest 'Test Videos'
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date & More News This Week
  3. Kingdom Hearts 3 Release Date Broken Internationally
  4. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  5. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  6. OnePlus Battery Optimisation Bug Can Stop Crucial Apps From Running
  7. Resident Evil 2 Release Date Broken Internationally
  8. Honor View 20 Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  10. Tesla's Model 3 Gets Green Light in Europe
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.