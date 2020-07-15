Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • China App Store Sees Over 2,500 Games Removed After Loophole Shuts: Sensor Tower

China App Store Sees Over 2,500 Games Removed After Loophole Shuts: Sensor Tower

Apple had given publishers of revenue-generating games a deadline of end-June to submit a government-issued licence number.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 July 2020 11:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
China App Store Sees Over 2,500 Games Removed After Loophole Shuts: Sensor Tower

The games removed in the first seven days of July had generated a combined $34.7 million revenue in China

Highlights
  • Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment
  • Apple has closed a loophole to comply with Chinese licence requirements
  • China has tightened its control over world's largest video-game market

More than 2,500 mobile games were removed from Apple's China app store in the first week of July, four times as many in the same period in June, after Apple closed a loophole to comply with Chinese licence requirements, data from SensorTower showed.

Apple had given publishers of revenue-generating games a deadline of end-June to submit a government-issued licence number that allows them to make in-app purchases, a requirement that Android-based app stores in China have long had. It was not clear why Apple had allowed the loophole to exist for so long.

Notable games removed from China's App Store in July so far include Supercell's farming hit Hay Day, Nonstop Chuck Norris from Flaregames and "Solitaire" from Zynga, according to SensorTower.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It's possible these games will be available again in future, however, but have been gone from the storefront for more than five days," said Randy Nelson, head of Mobile Insights at SensorTower.

The app-analytics firm was not able to determine each game's individual reason for removal, but the sharp tick up was notable, he added.

The games removed in the first seven days of July had generated a combined $34.7 million (roughly Rs. 261 crores) in lifetime gross revenue in China, and had accumulated more than 133 million downloads in the country.

China has tightened its control over the world's largest video-game market in recent years and online games seeking to monetise often face a lengthy approval process to obtain a licence.

In February, video game Plague Inc, which surged in popularity amid the coronavirus outbreak, was removed from Apple's China app store after regulators said it contained illegal content. The game did not have a proper licence and analysts say it was unlikely to get one.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, Apple App Store, Zynga, Supercell, China
Sony SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33, SRS-XB23 Extra Bass Wireless Speakers Launched in India, to Go on Sale From July 16
Google Giving Preference to YouTube Over Competition in Search Results: Report

Related Stories

China App Store Sees Over 2,500 Games Removed After Loophole Shuts: Sensor Tower
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Design and Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Buds to Offer 7-Hour Battery Life, Design Revealed
  4. Cure.fit's Engineering Head Explains How COVID Has Changed Gyms
  5. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  6. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  7. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With a 4,115mAh Battery
  8. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  9. Realme C11 First Impressions
  10. Here's Why Apple Advises Against Closing MacBook With Cover on Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio TV+ Curation Platform Announced: Brings Single Sign-In for 12 OTT Apps, Aggregated Voice Search, Interactive Live TV, More
  2. Jio 5G Solution Announced, Testing to Start in India as Soon as Spectrum Is Available
  3. Apple EU Tax: EU Court Backs Apple in Case Over $15 Billion in Back Taxes
  4. Google to Invest Rs. 33,737 Crores for 7.7 Percent Stake in Jio Platforms: Mukesh Ambani
  5. JioMeet Video Conferencing App Sees 5 Million Downloads Within Days of Launch: Ambani
  6. Samsung Sound Tower, Soundbar Speakers Launched in India: Here's All You Need to Know
  7. Oppo 125W Flash Charge Fast Charging Tech Unveiled, Can Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in 20 Minutes
  8. Samsung Galaxy J8 Starts Receiving Android 10-based One UI 2 Update with July 2020 Security Patch
  9. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Receive Android 11 Beta 2 Update
  10. Microsoft Fixes a Critical Windows DNS Server Vulnerability That Could Let Attackers Steal Corporate Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com