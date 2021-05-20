Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Chaos Karts: Experience The Fun Of Go Karting And Augmented Reality In This Real Life Video Game

Chaos Karts: Experience The Fun Of Go-Karting And Augmented Reality In This Real-Life Video Game

The virtual video game launches in London soon

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 20 May 2021 14:04 IST
Chaos Karts: Experience The Fun Of Go-Karting And Augmented Reality In This Real-Life Video Game

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Chaos Kart

Chaos Kart mixes augmented reality with actual go kart racing

Highlights
  • Chaos Kart mixes augmented reality and go karting
  • Players can race each other wish power ups and weapons
  • There are no physical obstacles and it uses an anti-collision feature

It's been a tough year-and-a-half, with the novel coronavirus pandemic not just bringing life to a screeching halt but also wreaking havoc across the globe. However, with vaccination drives underway, there are signs of normalcy returning. To add to that, a new video gaming experience, a combination of real-life kart racing and augmented reality, is set to launch this summer in London, the UK capital. Chaos Karts takes players into a virtual world, similar to living inside a real-life video game, racing against their friends, families, rivals and colleagues. The creators say karts will be equipped with features that produce “real life sensations and reactions”.

An amalgamation of Go-Karting and Augmented Reality, the game has an infinite number of tracks in a digitally projected world, where their vehicles interact with the virtual track and challenge other players to “launch” their way.

That apart, since there are no physical obstacles and the experience also combines the anti-collision technology, helmets and driving suits are not required, Chaos Karts is for everyone aged 13 and above.

"The experience comes complete with varying circuit designs, pumping music and most importantly, usable in-kart power-ups and weapons that will allow players to ‘battle' right up to the finishing line," it says on its website. The tickets for Chaos Karts went on sale on May 18. They start at £30 pound per person (roughly Rs. 3,100). 

Tom Lionetti-Maguire, the founder of Chaos Karts, says his team was excited about launching the new venture and especially for doing it this summer. 

Maguire says creating a real-life version of the game had been his obsession for some time, adding they are delighted to have finally cracked it. "Every time you play it, the adrenaline, the pure elation of it still surprises me. The gamification of experiences is a phenomenon that is here to stay, and this is the purest distillation of it," he said.

"It's a game and an experience, wrapped up in a whole load of silliness, with a sprinkling of nostalgia for good measure. Chaos Karts is a game changer. All this and opening in time for a summer of fun that we so desperately deserve, is frankly a dream come true.”

Already being billed as one of the biggest attractions of 2021, Chaos Karts will open this August in East London, but its creators say the experience will transport players worlds away from their everyday lives as they compete against each other to win points and races.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: go karting, chaos karts video game, chaos karts london
TikTok-Owner ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming to Step Down as CEO, HR Chief Liang Rubo to Take Over
Huawei MateBook 16 Laptop, Huawei Smart Screen SE TV Models Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Chaos Karts: Experience The Fun Of Go-Karting And Augmented Reality In This Real-Life Video Game
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Chatbot to Help Senior Citizens With COVID-19 Vaccination
  2. Tip of the Iceberg: NASA Releases Image Of Melting Glacier Taken From ISS
  3. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar 'Battlegrounds' Tipped to Release on June 18
  4. Apple Announces New Accessibility Features for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch
  5. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  6. Vivo Y52 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. PUBG Mobile’s India Avatar Battlegrounds Kicks Off Pre-Registrations
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. ESA Signs Contract for Prometheus Ultra-Low Cost Reusable Rocket
  10. Google Health’s New AI Tools Can Identify Skin Issues, Potential TB patients
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 10S With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Cryptocurrency Market Sees a Massive Dip as Bitcoin, Dogecoin Price Fall Sharply on China Ban, Musk Tweets
  3. Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped to Be Completely Redesigned With Flat Edges, Multiple Colour Options
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Facebook, Google, Other Big Tech Firms Must Pledge to Do More to Curb False Information Through Ads: EU
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition With Phantom Black Back Panel, Gold Accents Launched
  7. Huawei MateBook 16 Laptop, Huawei Smart Screen SE TV Models Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Chaos Karts: Experience The Fun Of Go-Karting And Augmented Reality In This Real-Life Video Game
  9. TikTok-Owner ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming to Step Down as CEO, HR Chief Liang Rubo to Take Over
  10. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com