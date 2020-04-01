Candy Crush Saga, one of the most popular mobile puzzle games, has added unlimited lives for players till April 5 as part of the #PlayApartTogether initiative. This ‘unlimited lives' system is also available for most of the other games by developer King. Candy Crush Saga's Twitter account posted this update stating that it has partnered with the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a way to follow the physical distancing guidelines. Both Android and iOS users can enjoy unlimited lives in Candy Crush Saga right now.

The Twitter post from Candy Crush Saga reads: “We've partnered with @WHO to encourage our players to #PlayApartTogether. The best thing we can do to protect one another is to spend some time apart and follow physical distancing guidelines. To help, we're offering unlimited lives across most of our games until April 5.” This means players can continue to play even if they fail too many times, without having to wait or pay to start playing again.

According to a report by The Verge, the other IPs that are part of this initiative are Candy Crush Soda Saga, Candy Crush Friends Saga, Candy Crush Jelly Saga, Bubble Witch 3 Saga, Pet Rescue Saga, and Farm Heroes Saga.

The Google Play Store and App Store page for the game states, “To make this time more playful we're unlocking unlimited lives until April 5.”

#PlayApartTogether is an initiative taken by the games industry and the WHO to promote awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. 18 game industry leaders have joined this initiative by adding special events, exclusives, activities, rewards, and inspiration to their games. These developers include Activision Blizzard, Amazon Appstore, Big Fish Games, Glu Mobile, Unity, Zynga, and Riot Games, among others.