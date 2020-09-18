Call of Duty: Warzone may be coming to mobile phones, a job listing on Activision's website has suggested. The position listed on the website had the title ‘Executive Producer, Features (WZM)' where WZM might stand for Warzone Mobile. The job description also states “a new AAA mobile FPS” which is another hint at Warzone coming to mobile platform. Call of Duty: Warzone is currently free to play on PC and consoles. It is a battle royale game that has become highly popular since it launched back in March this year.

The position at Activision, which has already been filled, was for someone to work on “a new AAA mobile FPS” game in the Call of Duty franchise. The job title stated ‘Executive Producer, Features (WZM)', where the WZM could perhaps stand for Warzone Mobile. Further, the job description also stated, “Harvest, adapt, and deliver the essential features from Warzone console and PC into their best mobile instantiation”. Adding more fuel to the fire is the part that mentions “Serve as a primary point of contact on Warzone Mobile leadership team…”

All these signs point towards a mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone currently in development. As of now, we cannot expect a release timeline for the game, the name for which has also not been confirmed. The game might not even launch this year, or towards late December.

The job listing is not visible on the Activision website anymore and was first spotted by Charlie Intel.

Call of Duty: Warzone released in March as a free to play battle royale experience that took the gaming scene by storm. The developers have kept the game updated and interesting for players to stick to it. The team has also used Warzone as a platform to promote their upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War game with Easter eggs and teasers.

With PUBG Mobile facing scrutiny in India and its fate uncertain, people have started looking for alternatives and while there is already a Call of Duty: Mobile game with a battle royale mode, Activision seems to be wanting to add another option in the mix.

