Call of Duty: Warzone has gathered more than 30 million players in 10 days.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 March 2020 12:10 IST
Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale game

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Warzone might get a limited time mode soon
  • It is tipped to have more action, more crates, and more killstreak drops
  • Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One

Call of Duty: Warzone might be getting a limited time mode (LTM) through an upcoming update. According to a Twitter post, the game is going to get a “HighAction” mode that will have “more money, more legendary crates, and more Killstreak drops.” This was allegedly found by data miners in the game's latest update. Call of Duty: Warzone recently hit a new milestone of 30 million players and it not really surprising that Infinity Ward, the developers of the game, would want to add something new and keep the momentum going.

In the tweet shared by a user called ModernWarzone, an image shows the mention of a “High Action BR” along with “Battle Royale with more money, more legendary crates, and more Killstreak drops.” As of now, there has been no word from Infinity Ward or Activision, so take this with a grain of salt. We do not know if and when the alleged limited time mode is actually coming to Call of Duty: Warzone.

The game was released earlier this month and has gathered a massive player base. 24-hours after launch, the game saw more than 6 million players and 10 days later, the company reported that more than 30 million people have played Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free to play game, based on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It is available on the PlayStation store, Windows Store for Xbox, and Battle.net on PC. The game adds some new mechanics to the standard battle royale system that is what seems to attracting players. People who do not own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare do not need to purchase it in order to play while people who already own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare can find it as a game mode in the main menu.

Further reading: Call of Duty Warzone, Activision, Infinity Ward, Call of Duty Modern Warfare
