Call of Duty: Warzone went live late on March 10 and has gathered more than 6 million players in 24 hours, according to the game's official Twitter account. It posted this achievement thanking the players for their interest and said that they're just getting started. Warzone brings two new modes, Battle Royale and Plunder, to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and is available free of cost on PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, and PC. It also allows cross platform play.

The tweet shared by the game's official account shows players are quite hyped to try out the new modes. Warzone comes with two new modes, the Battle Royale mode, which puts 150-players in a map to battle each other and Plunder mode, which is sort of a race to see who can collect the most Cash. The tweet however, does not reveal which game mode brought the most number of players.

Warzone brings a few new mechanics that add another layer on top of the pre-existing battle royale system. It has a Gulag area where players who die for the first time meet and fight 1v1 for a chance to get back in the main battle. There are also Buy Stations spread across the map which let players spend Cash and buy items to assist them in their fight. They can also buy revive tokens to bring back their fallen teammates.

Warzone can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store and you don't need a PS Plus membership to play it. Though, PS Plus members will get a Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack for free. Xbox One X players will need Xbox Live Gold membership to play Call of Duty: Warzone for free, as stated on the official website. On PC, Warzone can be downloaded for free from Battle.net, which is Blizzard and Activision's digital store.