Call of Duty: Warzone Crosses 30 Million Players in 10 Days

Call of Duty: Warzone had six million players after 24 hours of launch.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 21 March 2020 16:04 IST
Call of Duty: Warzone is set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Warzone hit the new milestone in 10 days after launch
  • Work-from-home policies have helped the game reach the new record
  • Call of Duty: Warzone initially supported squads of three players

Call of Duty: Warzone has hit 30 million players milestone within 10 days of the game's release across various platforms. Earlier, the free-to-play game had seen six million players in its first 24 hours on PCs and consoles. The number has been helped by the work-from-home policies as people stay indoors during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the game announced the arrival of a solo mode to its battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone. It is available for free on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

 

At launch, Warzone only supported squads of three players. The solo mode will support 150 players, just like the squads version, for a total of 50 squads per match.

Meanwhile, Fortnite and Apex Legends have usual 100 per match. Apex Legends also introduced a limited time solo mode, but it is currently unavailable.

The free-to-play and cross platform experience, Call of Duty: Warzone, is available to download for free. One do not need to own the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to download, play and enjoy Warzone. Call of Duty: Warzone is free for everyone.

Warzone is a massive combat arena, set in the expansive and dense city of Verdansk, where up to 150 players will battle for victory, across two distinct epic modes of play, Battle Royale and Plunder.

For owners of the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone will replace the previously named 'Classified' panel in the Main Menu.

Further reading: Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty
Coronavirus: Ola, Uber Suspend Shared Ride Services in India
Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Get Limited-Period Cashback Offer, Exchange Discount in India

