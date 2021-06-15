Technology News
  Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17: All You Need to Know

Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17: All You Need to Know

Call of Duty: Warzone will get a new Dirt Bike vehicle as well as new points of interest.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 June 2021 15:29 IST
Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War will get new modes and weapons

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Warzone is the free to play battle royale mode
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest offering in the series
  • Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone, Cold War will kick off from June 17

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are all set to get Season 4 update on June 17. Activision has shared what players have to look forward to in the new season including four multiplayer maps, five new weapons, a new quest in Outbreak, new Points of Interests (PoI) in Verdansk, and more. Season 4 will also bring a new free Zombie map to the game. There will also be a limited time event called ‘Ground Fall' in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4

Season 4 will be available for players from June 17 after Call of Duty: Warzone is updated on June 16, 9pm PT and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is updated on June 15, 9pm PT. The season will bring a new event called Ground Fall to both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War wherein players will have the chance to win exclusive rewards. Players will have to complete certain objectives to get items like Emblems, Calling Cards, and a Satellite Weapon Charm. Completing these challenges will reward players with an Epic secondary weapon blueprint.

Three new operators will be added to the games in Season 4 – Jackal, Salah, and Weaver. Jackal will be available at launch while the other two will be available later in the season.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will get five new weapons in Season 4, two of which will part of the Battle Pass and three will be unlockable. These include the MG 82 LMG (Battle Pass Tier 15), C58 full-auto assault rifle (Battle Pass Tier 31), Nail Gun, OTs 9 SMG, and a mace melee weapon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will get four multiplayer maps in Season 4 – Collateral (12v12), Collateral Strike (6v6), Amsterdam (2v2 and 3v3), Hijacked (6v6), and Rush (6v6). The new modes will include Multi-team: Sat-link wherein teams will have to keep their satellite online for as long as possible, One in the Chamber wherein players will start with one bullet and get one bullet with every kill. There will also be a Capture the Flag mode.

A new zombie experience will be coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as well mid-season for which a new quest will be added at launch of Season 4. It will take place in the Outbreak region where players will find intel on zombies. The zombie event will be called ‘Mauer der Toten' and will be set in a new map continuing the Dark Aether story.

Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk map will get new points of interest including satellite crash sites, ‘The Red Doors', hijacked Gulag, Downtown tower, and all of them will be available at the launch of Season 4. Warzone will also get a new Dirt Bike along with two new game modes – Resurgence Mini and Payload.

Season 4 update for those who own free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone will be 11.4GB to 14.6GB while those who own the full version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have to download 15.8GB to 31GB. There are a lot of features and changes coming to Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with the new season such as file size changes, optimisations, balancing, among others, and you can check them out in details here.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Workspace Tools Now Available to All Users With a Google Account

