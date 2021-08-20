Technology News
loading

Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Date, India Price, Trailer Revealed

Return to World War II on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 20 August 2021 13:08 IST
Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Date, India Price, Trailer Revealed

Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard out November 5 worldwide
  • India price starts at Rs. 3,999, Rs. 4,999 for next-gen
  • 20 multiplayer maps at launch for Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch November 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X with full crossplay support, Activision announced Thursday. The new Call of Duty game will return to World War II, offering a single-player campaign, online multiplayer, and co-op Zombie modes. Additionally, Call of Duty: Vanguard will “seamlessly integrate” with the studio's massively-popular free-to-play battle royale title, Call of Duty: Warzone. You can pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard, starting at Rs. 3,999 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and $60 (about Rs. 4,470) on Battle.net for PC.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Campaign

The single-player campaign in the new Call of Duty game will chronicle the origin story of a multi-national special force outfit called Task Force One. Featuring soldiers from the British Army, Red Army, and the US Navy, Task Force One will embark on a journey and fight battles across four World War II theatres: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa. You can learn more about Task Force One and their journey in the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal trailer.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer

Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games is promising 20 online multiplayer maps at launch, with 16 of those built for “core gameplay”. A new Caliber system delivers “immersive and reactive environments” that will have an impact on destruction and fire rate. It's also promising weapon customisation like never before, thanks to an upgraded Gunsmith. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's 2v2 Gunfight mode will get its next iteration on Call of Duty: Vanguard. You will learn more during the Open Beta, that takes place between September 10–20, a leak has previously revealed.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

For the first time in Call of Duty history, the Zombies mode is crossing over — with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, that's the game from last year. That means Treyarch Studios will lead development on Call of Duty: Vanguard's co-op Zombies experience, that will continue the Dark Aether storyline we've seen in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. More details will be unveiled during Call of Duty: Warzone's Halloween event, All Hallows Eve.

Vanguard 🤝 Warzone

A new main map is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone later in 2021, that will then also help roll out full integration with Call of Duty: Vanguard. The two games will then share free post-launch content, new maps, modes, events and playlists. Vanguard will join Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in supporting universal progression. That means you can play any or all of the four ongoing Call of Duty games to build up your Rank and Battle Pass.

“Call of Duty: Vanguard is primed to deliver a stunning range of gameplay experiences for the entire Call of Duty community,” Activision's general manager for Call of Duty, Johanna Faries, said in a prepared statement. “Vanguard's breadth of content is a hallmark of the title, with more multiplayer maps on day one than ever before and the first Zombies crossover in Call of Duty history. Warzone fans will also experience a host of exciting new things to come as part of the new launch. We can't wait to share more soon.”

Call of Duty: Vanguard editions

Though the game is available starting at Rs. 3,999, the “Standard Edition” as it's called only offers the PS4 or Xbox One version. If you have a next-gen console in PS5 or Xbox Series S/X, you will need to fork over Rs. 4,999 for the “Cross-Gen Bundle” that guarantees you get a version of Vanguard optimised for your system. Certain bonuses are also due. Even more pre-order bonus content is available on the Rs. 6,699 “Ultimate Edition”. PC gamers can pick between the $60 Standard Edition or $100 (about Rs. 7,450) Ultimate Edition.

You can pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard on Battle.net, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store. Call of Duty: Vanguard is out November 5 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Battle.net.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty, Call of Duty Vanguard, Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Activision Blizzard, Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, PC, Battle net, PS4, PlayStation 4, PS5, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
NASA Halts SpaceX Work on Lunar Lander After Blue Origin Lawsuit

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Date, India Price, Trailer Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  2. Pixel 5a 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, 4,680mAh Battery, IP67 Rating Launched
  3. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  4. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon
  5. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  6. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  7. OnlyFans to Ban Content Showing 'Sexually Explicit Conduct'
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Amitabh Bachchan’s Voice Now Available on Alexa
  10. Mi Band 6 Fitness Tracker With SpO2 Sensor to Launch in India on August 26
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G Complete Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Dogecoin Foundation Announces Return With 'Renewed Focus' to Protect Brand, Community
  3. Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Date, India Price, Trailer Revealed
  4. NASA Halts SpaceX Work on Lunar Lander After Blue Origin Lawsuit
  5. Asus Chromebook Detachable CZ1 With MediaTek Processor, Military Grade Toughness Unveiled
  6. Motorola Edge (2021) With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Microsoft 365 Price Raised as Much as 20 Percent, to Take Effect in 6 Months
  8. Mi Band 6 Fitness Tracker India Launch on August 26; New Mi Notebook Said to Be Rebadged RedmiBook Pro 15
  9. Facebook Selects 25 Journalists to Be Paid in $5-Million Bulletin Newsletter Recruitment Push
  10. Shang-Chi Out September 3 in India in English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com