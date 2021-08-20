Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Date, India Price, Trailer Revealed

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch November 5 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X with full crossplay support, Activision announced Thursday. The new Call of Duty game will return to World War II, offering a single-player campaign, online multiplayer, and co-op Zombie modes. Additionally, Call of Duty: Vanguard will “seamlessly integrate” with the studio's massively-popular free-to-play battle royale title, Call of Duty: Warzone. You can pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard, starting at Rs. 3,999 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and $60 (about Rs. 4,470) on Battle.net for PC.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Campaign

The single-player campaign in the new Call of Duty game will chronicle the origin story of a multi-national special force outfit called Task Force One. Featuring soldiers from the British Army, Red Army, and the US Navy, Task Force One will embark on a journey and fight battles across four World War II theatres: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa. You can learn more about Task Force One and their journey in the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal trailer.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer

Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games is promising 20 online multiplayer maps at launch, with 16 of those built for “core gameplay”. A new Caliber system delivers “immersive and reactive environments” that will have an impact on destruction and fire rate. It's also promising weapon customisation like never before, thanks to an upgraded Gunsmith. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's 2v2 Gunfight mode will get its next iteration on Call of Duty: Vanguard. You will learn more during the Open Beta, that takes place between September 10–20, a leak has previously revealed.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

For the first time in Call of Duty history, the Zombies mode is crossing over — with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, that's the game from last year. That means Treyarch Studios will lead development on Call of Duty: Vanguard's co-op Zombies experience, that will continue the Dark Aether storyline we've seen in Black Ops Cold War Zombies. More details will be unveiled during Call of Duty: Warzone's Halloween event, All Hallows Eve.

Vanguard 🤝 Warzone

A new main map is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone later in 2021, that will then also help roll out full integration with Call of Duty: Vanguard. The two games will then share free post-launch content, new maps, modes, events and playlists. Vanguard will join Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in supporting universal progression. That means you can play any or all of the four ongoing Call of Duty games to build up your Rank and Battle Pass.

“Call of Duty: Vanguard is primed to deliver a stunning range of gameplay experiences for the entire Call of Duty community,” Activision's general manager for Call of Duty, Johanna Faries, said in a prepared statement. “Vanguard's breadth of content is a hallmark of the title, with more multiplayer maps on day one than ever before and the first Zombies crossover in Call of Duty history. Warzone fans will also experience a host of exciting new things to come as part of the new launch. We can't wait to share more soon.”

Call of Duty: Vanguard editions

Though the game is available starting at Rs. 3,999, the “Standard Edition” as it's called only offers the PS4 or Xbox One version. If you have a next-gen console in PS5 or Xbox Series S/X, you will need to fork over Rs. 4,999 for the “Cross-Gen Bundle” that guarantees you get a version of Vanguard optimised for your system. Certain bonuses are also due. Even more pre-order bonus content is available on the Rs. 6,699 “Ultimate Edition”. PC gamers can pick between the $60 Standard Edition or $100 (about Rs. 7,450) Ultimate Edition.

You can pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard on Battle.net, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store. Call of Duty: Vanguard is out November 5 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Battle.net.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.