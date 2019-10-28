Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launched for PC, PS4, and the Xbox One last week. And while there were much hype and anticipation around the launch of the popular title, some Xbox One owners have come across a serious bug that leads to frequent crashing of the video game on Microsoft's popular gaming console. But as worrisome as the situation might be, developer Infinity Ward has assured users that the team is working on a fix. Now, an official timeline hasn't been provided, but considering the issue is widespread, we can expect the fix to arrive soon with an update.

According to a Reddit post by developer Infinity Ward, the issue that is affecting some players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on the Xbox One X has been identified. An update promising a fix is being worked upon, but there's no official timeline as to how long will it take to arrive. The developer said it is working with Microsoft to address the issue. Comments on the Reddit thread include player complaints on issues such as cut scene stuttering.

Moving on, in the new update to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the video game now adds 64 player count Ground War on Quarry along with a fix for being unable to revive in HC Cyber Attack. The Defcon timer is also 45 seconds now. Additionally, you can click here to keep a tab on all the patch notes as they come online. Patch notes from October 25 reveal a day 1 update that fixed back-end issues that causes crashes across platforms.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is published by Activision. and was officially released globally for Sony's PlayStation 4, Microsoft's Xbox One, and PC on October 25. The popular video game will compete with other big titles to be launched later this year, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Pokemon Sword and Shield.