Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's battle royale mode – Warzone – was expected to arrive earlier this month, but unfortunately, that didn't pan out. But before Infinity Ward and Activision could officially release the Warzone mode, exhaustive details about Warzone have been leaked via a lengthy gameplay video. The leak reveals Warzone is a free-to-play 150-player battle royale mode that will also be accessible to players who don't own a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Additionally, ads for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Warzone mode have already started popping up on Twitch, pointing towards an imminent launch.

The leak comes courtesy of a video uploaded by YouTuber Choas, but it has now been pulled down. However, key details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Warzone have already been detailed in a Reddit thread. So, here's everything we know so far about it.

The Warzone mode will be a 150-player battle royale experience that will be free-to-play and won't require players to own a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Although, how the cross-play will work out remains a mystery. Players can enter the battlefield solo, as a duo or in a trio. There will be a Squad Leader jump-master feature, but players can pass on the mantle of leadership as well. Loots will consist of guns only, but attachments will be accessible via supply drops.

Warzone is said to feature two game modes – the main warzone mode and a ‘Plunder' phone that will come with a respawn feature. As per an Engadget report, a teammate can be respawned by spending roughly $4,500 at a Buy Station kiosk on the map. More interestingly, there is also a place called Gulag, where players can fight and earn the right to respawn.

According to the leaked video, Warzone will feature locations such as Storage Town, Superstore, Boneyard, Train Station, Hospital, and Downtown among others. Vehicles that will be available in Warzone include ATV, SUV, Heli, cargo truck, and Tac rover. It appears that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Warzone battle royale mode ads have reportedly started popping up on Twitch as well, which suggests it will be released sooner than later.